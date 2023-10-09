MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 qualifiers: Chelsea duo Gusto and Disasi get France call-up as injury replacement

The duo were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday after injuries to Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 18:56 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Chelsea’s Malo Gusto in action with Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne at Stamford Bridge, London on September 24, 2023.
Chelsea’s Malo Gusto in action with Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne at Stamford Bridge, London on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto in action with Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne at Stamford Bridge, London on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea defenders Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday after injuries to Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano.

France plays the Netherlands in EURO 2024 qualifying on Friday before taking on Scotland in a friendly the following Tuesday.

Kounde suffered a knee injury in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw on Sunday at Granada in La Liga, while Bayern Munich’s Upamecano has a hamstring problem.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe can’t be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps

The 20-year-old Gusto, who joined Chelsea in January from Lyon, is yet to make his senior international debut.

Disasi, a close-season signing from Monaco, has made four appearances for France.

