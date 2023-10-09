EURO 2024 qualifiers: Spain calls up Fati and Zaragoza to replace injured Pino

Spain selected Ansu Fati and Bryan Zaragoza to replace the injured Yeremy Pino for upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers on Monday.
Granada winger Zaragoza, 22, scored twice in his team’s 2-2 draw against champions Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, earning his first international call-up.
“Barca players congratulated me a lot (on the performance) and told me to stop running in the middle of the game,” Zaragoza told DAZN.
Brighton forward Ansu Fati, on loan from Barcelona, was not selected by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for the previous qualifying wins over Georgia and Cyprus in September.
Fati’s last appearance for Spain came in June in the Nations League final victory over Croatia, when he came on as a substitute for Pino.
Villarreal winger Pino suffered a hamstring injury during his side’s 2-1 defeat by Las Palmas on Sunday.
Spain, second, faces Group A leader Scotland on Thursday before visiting third-place Norway on October 16.
