UEFA postpones all matches in Israel

UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel in the next two weeks with new dates to be confirmed later, the governing body said on Sunday.
Israel declared war on Sunday, following an attack by Hamas militants.
UEFA said it was waiting a few days to assess whether the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel can be played on the scheduled date of October 15 or will need to be postponed.
