Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic announced his final 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday.
Fenerbahce midfielder Dusan Tadic will captain the squad. The 35-year-old playmaker will be joined by Al-Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia’s record goal-scorer, who netted five times during the qualifiers.
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is another player who could have a big impact on Serbia’s progress at the final, having scored 16 goals in 33 outings in Serie A.
Although it has participated in four of the last five World Cups, Serbia has not qualified for the European Championship since 2000 when it competed as Former Republic of Yugoslavia and finished as a quarterfinalist.
Serbia, which finished second in its EURO 2024 qualifying group, will face England, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.
Serbia squad:
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Forwards:
Latest on Sportstar
- EURO 2024: Serbia names final 26-man squad for European Championship
- De Bruyne to lead Belgium squad at EURO 2024 with unretired Witsel
- PKL: Dabang Delhi K.C. appoints Joginder Narwal as head coach
- Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Alireza in Armageddon, Vaishali loses to Wenjun
- Indian sports wrap, May 28: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE