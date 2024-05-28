MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Serbia names final 26-man squad for European Championship

Serbia, which finished second in its EURO 2024 qualifying group, will face England, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Published : May 28, 2024 15:38 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia’s record goal-scorer, was named in Serbia’s final 26-man squad.
FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia's record goal-scorer, was named in Serbia's final 26-man squad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia’s record goal-scorer, was named in Serbia’s final 26-man squad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic announced his final 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday.

Fenerbahce midfielder Dusan Tadic will captain the squad. The 35-year-old playmaker will be joined by Al-Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia’s record goal-scorer, who netted five times during the qualifiers.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is another player who could have a big impact on Serbia’s progress at the final, having scored 16 goals in 33 outings in Serie A.

Although it has participated in four of the last five World Cups, Serbia has not qualified for the European Championship since 2000 when it competed as Former Republic of Yugoslavia and finished as a quarterfinalist.

Serbia, which finished second in its EURO 2024 qualifying group, will face England, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Serbia squad:
Goalkeepers: 
Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)
Defenders:
Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade), Nemanja Stojic (TSC Backa Topola)
Midfielders:
Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seviila)Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milenkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Vejko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens)
Forwards:
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (AC Milan), Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)

