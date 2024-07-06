MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: All players suspended for Turkey in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands

A number of Turkey players were shown a yellow card in their last group stage match against Czech Republic for a fight which broke out at the end of the match.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
Turkey’s midfielder Orkun Kokcu. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Turkey’s midfielder Orkun Kokcu. | Photo Credit: AFP

Turkey goes against Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal knockout clash to book a spot in the semifinal, like the 2008 edition.

A number of Turkey players were shown a yellow card in their last group stage match against Czech Republic for a fight which broke out at the end of the match.

This has put Tukrey in a complicated situation in the knockouts since according to UEFA’s Euro 2024 rules, a player getting two yellow cards will be suspended for a game.

Here are the players who are suspended in Turkey vs Netherlands:

  • Orkun Kokcu
  • Ismail Yuksek
  • Merih Demiral

While Kocku and Yuksek were suspended for a yellow card, Demiral is facing a two-match ban for a political gesture he made in his last game against Austria.

Turkey players who are on yellow card and are at risk of suspension and could miss semifinal:

  • Kaan Ayhan
  • Uğurcan Çakır
  • Zeki Çelik
  • Arda Güler
  • Mert Günok
  • Mert Müldür
  • Salih Özcan
  • Kenan Yıldız

EURO 2024 SUSPENSION RULES

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.

