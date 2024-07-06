Euro 2024: All players suspended for Turkey in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands

Turkey goes against Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal knockout clash to book a spot in the semifinal, like the 2008 edition.
A number of Turkey players were shown a yellow card in their last group stage match against Czech Republic for a fight which broke out at the end of the match.
This has put Tukrey in a complicated situation in the knockouts since according to UEFA’s Euro 2024 rules, a player getting two yellow cards will be suspended for a game.
Here are the players who are suspended in Turkey vs Netherlands:
- Orkun Kokcu
- Ismail Yuksek
- Merih Demiral
While Kocku and Yuksek were suspended for a yellow card, Demiral is facing a two-match ban for a political gesture he made in his last game against Austria.
Turkey players who are on yellow card and are at risk of suspension and could miss semifinal:
- Kaan Ayhan
- Uğurcan Çakır
- Zeki Çelik
- Arda Güler
- Mert Günok
- Mert Müldür
- Salih Özcan
- Kenan Yıldız
EURO 2024 SUSPENSION RULES
Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.
(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )
Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.
