Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

Scotland and Hungary will face off in a must-win game for both sides in the Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday (June 24, 12:30 PM IST).
Argentina’s Facundo Tello will be the referee in charge of the match. He is the first Argentine and non-UEFA referee to officiate a match in the European Championship.
He will assisted by Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky, both from Argentina. Alejandro Hernández from Spain will be the Video Assistant Referee, while Juan Martínez Munuera and Tiago Martins will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.
PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter
Norway’s Espen Eskas is the fourth offcial for the game.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICALS FOR SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY
