Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

Take a look at the full list of officials for the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentine referee Facundo Tello.
infoIcon

Argentine referee Facundo Tello. | Photo Credit: AFP

Scotland and Hungary will face off in a must-win game for both sides in the Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday (June 24, 12:30 PM IST).

Argentina’s Facundo Tello will be the referee in charge of the match. He is the first Argentine and non-UEFA referee to officiate a match in the European Championship.

He will assisted by Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky, both from Argentina. Alejandro Hernández from Spain will be the Video Assistant Referee, while Juan Martínez Munuera and Tiago Martins will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter

Norway’s Espen Eskas is the fourth offcial for the game.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICALS FOR SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY

Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)
Assistant Referees: Gabriel Chade (Argentina) and Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina)
Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández (Spain)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain) and Tiago Martins (Portugal)
Fourth official: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Euro 2024 /

Scott McTominay

