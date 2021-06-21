EURO 2020: England's Mount, Chilwell isolating after contact with Covid-19 positive Gilmour

England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been isolated as a precaution after making contact with Scotland's Billy Giimour, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The pair will miss Tuesday's final Euro 2020 group game against the Czech Republic.

An FA statement read, "As a precauton at this time and in consulation with the Public Health England., Chilwell and Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further disucssions with Public Health England."

"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was he case wih Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests."

Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases.

Scotland, playing in its first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, played out a goalless draw with England on Friday at the Wembley Stadium.