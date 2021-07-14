Saka strong enough to handle racist abuse post Euro 2020 loss - Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that Bukayo Saka is a "strong character" and has backed him to overcome the racist abuse directed at him on social media after his penalty miss in England's shootout defeat to Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The 19-year-old missed England's final spot kick after team mates Marcus Rashford, 23, and Jadon Sancho, 21, also failed to convert in the shootout, with all three subsequently subjected to racist abuse online.

The comments prompted a police investigation and brought widespread condemnation.

Arteta told Sky Sports that he had spoken to Saka and that he was sure he would be fine. "He is such a strong character," said Arteta.

File Photo: Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany - AP

"He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the National Team and the English fans because he doesn't deserve anything like (what) he has been through," he added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with social media companies on Tuesday to ask them to do more in the fight against online abuse.

"... Hopefully the laws will become stronger. I think we're all going to try and make a strong case out of that," Arteta said. "Hopefully, it can have a big impact because it's the moment to put that right."