Euro 2020: Italy thrashes San Marino 7-0 in buildup friendly

Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday.

Roberto Mancini's side struggled to break down the minnow early on in Sardinia. But captain Federico Bernardeschi hammered it into a 31st-minute lead before Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari added a second three minutes later on his debut.

Matteo Politano fired home four minutes into the second half to make it 3-0. Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored a well-taken fourth before Matteo Pessina netted a fifth moments later.

A brilliant volley from Politano and a close-range finish by Pessina late on sealed a seventh straight win for Italy.

Italy plays one more warm-up match ahead of the June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic next Friday in Bologna.

The Italians play in the tournament's opening match against Turkey before facing Switzerland and Wales, all in Rome.