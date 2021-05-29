Euro 2021 Euro 2021 Euro 2020: Italy thrashes San Marino 7-0 in buildup friendly Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday. Reuters 29 May, 2021 08:34 IST Italy's midfielder Matteo Pessina (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a friendly football match between Italy and San Marino at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari on May 28, 2021. - AFP Reuters 29 May, 2021 08:34 IST Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday.Roberto Mancini's side struggled to break down the minnow early on in Sardinia. But captain Federico Bernardeschi hammered it into a 31st-minute lead before Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari added a second three minutes later on his debut. Euro 2020: Turkey beats Azerbaijan 2-1 in build-up friendly Matteo Politano fired home four minutes into the second half to make it 3-0. Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored a well-taken fourth before Matteo Pessina netted a fifth moments later.A brilliant volley from Politano and a close-range finish by Pessina late on sealed a seventh straight win for Italy. Euro 2020: Czech Republic names Sadílek after Kudela loses appeal Italy plays one more warm-up match ahead of the June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic next Friday in Bologna.The Italians play in the tournament's opening match against Turkey before facing Switzerland and Wales, all in Rome. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.