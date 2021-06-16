Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Russia defender Mario Fernandes taken to hospital after suspected spinal injury Euro 2021: Russia defender Mario Fernandes has been taken to the hospital after landing on his back in a fall during the European Championship game against Finland. AP St Petersburg 16 June, 2021 20:09 IST Russia's Mario Fernandes was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field in St. Petersburg. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back. - Getty Images AP St Petersburg 16 June, 2021 20:09 IST Russia defender Mario Fernandes was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after landing on his back in a fall Wednesday during a Euro 2020 game against Finland.The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back. He was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.RELATED| Euro 2020: Miranchuk powers Russia to 1-0 victory over Finland The Russian team said Fernandes is suspected of having damaged part of his upper spine and was taken to the hospital for an examination. The injury could add to personnel problems for Russia.EURO 2020 points table| EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - Portugal, France, Belgium off to winning start Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday. Defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a pre-tournament friendly. Winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :