Inter vs Ludogorets to be played behind closed doors at San Siro

UEFA has announced Inter and Ludogorets will meet behind closed doors at San Siro in the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday.

The decision has been taken by the governing body due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Two people have died in the country while reports say dozens more have tested positive.

Bulgarian champion Ludogorets had demanded assurances that it was safe to travel to Milan in a statement released on Sunday, calling on UEFA to provide swift clarification.

Inter, which won the first meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku, will stage the return fixture without any fans present inside the famous venue.

"Earlier in the day, the Milan club sent a letter to Ludogorets, announcing that the city's health authorities allowed the match to be held without fans," a statement on Ludogorets' website read.

"The European headquarters informs Ludogorets that it will demand the decision of the Milan medical authorities. UEFA also announces that it is monitoring the situation in Northern Italy and will react immediately if changed.

It was confirmed by Inter in a statement on Monday that no spectators will be present for the encounter.

Inter's clash with Sampdoria was one of four Serie A fixtures to be postponed on Sunday, while there are doubts over whether its upcoming trip to Juventus will go ahead.

Italy prime minister Giuseppe Conte has said all of the top-tier Italian games, including the blockbuster showdown in Turin, could be called off due to the virus, which originated in China.

J1League set to postpone matches

Meanwhile, the J1League also plans to postpone matches until at least March 15 due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

It announced on Tuesday that Wednesday's scheduled Levain Cup matches had been postponed.

In a statement, it added that "a postponement of all official games scheduled to be held by March 15 will be drafted by [the] board of directors".

The coronavirus originated in China late last year and has reportedly killed more than 2,500 people.