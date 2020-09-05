Football

FA WSL fixtures announced, Villa hosts Man City in opener

05 September, 2020 02:25 IST

FA WSL defending champion Chelsea will begin its campaign on the road against Manchester United on Sunday.   -  Getty Images

The full fixture list for the 2020-21 season of the FA Women's Super League have been announced with Aston Villa and Manchester City clashing in the tournament opener on Saturday. Holder Chelsea will begin its campaign on the road against Manchester United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool - which was relegated due to its poor run last season - will begin its Championship campaign against Durham at home.

The 2020 season of the Women's FA Cup also kicks off this weekend. WSL and Championship teams are exempt from the tournament until the fourth round. The final will be held on May 22 (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City will hope to defend its title this season.

Clubs across the WSL and Championship will applaud for a minute ahead of their matches to honour the NHS and in memory of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will also take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement just before kick-off.

Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League by virtue of finishing first and second on points last season and will be given concessions in the fixtures for the same.

Here are the full fixtures for the FA WSL 2020-21 season:

DATETEAMTEAM
5/9
7pm IST		Aston VillaManchester City
6/9
5pm IST		ArsenalReading
6/9
6.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove AlbionBirmingham City
6/9
6.30pm IST		Bristol CityEverton
6/9
6.30pm IST		Tottenham HotspurWest Ham United
6/9
7pm IST		Manchester UnitedChelsea
12/9
9.50pm IST		West Ham UnitedArsenal
13/9
5pm IST		ChelseaBristol City
13/9
5.30pm IST		EvertonTottenham Hotspur
13/9
6.30pm IST		Birmingham CityManchester United
13/9
6.30pm IST		ReadingAston Villa
13/9
6.30pm IST		Manchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion
4/10
6.30pm IST		ArsenalBristol City
4/10
6.30pm IST		Aston VillaEverton
4/10
6.30pm IST		Birmingham CityChelsea
4/10
6.30pm IST		Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur
4/10
6.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedBrighton & Hove Albion
4/10
6.30pm IST		West Ham UnitedReading
11/10
6.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove AlbionArsenal
11/10
6.30pm IST		Bristol CityAston Villa
11/10
6.30pm IST		ChelseaManchester United
11/10
6.30pm IST		EvertonWest Ham United
11/10
6.30pm IST		Reading Birmingham City
11/10
6.30pm IST		Tottenham HotspurManchester United
18/10
6.30pm IST		ArsenalTottenham Hotspur
18/10
6.30pm IST		Aston VillaChelsea
18/10
6.30pm IST		Bristol CityBirmingham City
18/10
6.30pm IST		EvertonBrighton & Hove Albion
18/10
6.30pm IST		Reading Manchester City
18/10
6.30pm IST		West Ham UnitedManchester United
8/11
7.30pm IST		Birmingham CityWest Ham United
8/11
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove AlbionAston Villa
8/11
7.30pm IST		ChelseaEverton
8/11
7.30pm IST		Manchester CityBristol City
8/11
7.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedArsenal
8/11
7.30pm IST		Tottenham HotspurReading
15/11
7.30pm IST		Arsenal Chelsea
15/11
7.30pm IST		Aston Villa Birmingham City
15/11
7.30pm IST		Bristol CityTottenham Hotspur
15/11
7.30pm IST		EvertonReading
15/11
7.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedManchester City
15/11
7.30pm IST		West Ham UnitedBrighton & Hove Albion
6/12
7.30pm IST		Arsenal Birmingham City
6/12
7.30pm IST		Aston Villa Manchester United
6/12
7.30pm IST		ChelseaWest Ham United
6/12
7.30pm IST		EvertonManchester City
6/12
7.30pm IST		ReadingBristol City
6/12
7.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion
13/12
7.30pm IST		Birmingham City Everton
13/12
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea
13/12
7.30pm IST		Bristol CityWest Ham United
13/12
7.30pm IST		Manchester CityArsenal
13/12
7.30pm IST		ReadingManchester United
13/12
7.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa
20/12
7.30pm IST		ArsenalEverton
20/12
7.30pm IST		Birmingham CityManchester City
20/12
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Reading
20/12
7.30pm IST		Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
20/12
7.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedBristol City
20/12
7.30pm IST		West Ham United Aston Villa
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		Aston VillaArsenal
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		Bristol CityBrighton & Hove Albion
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		Everton Manchester United
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester City West Ham United
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		ReadingChelsea
10/1/21
7.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Brmingham City
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		Birmingham CityBrighton & Hove Albion
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		Chelsea Manchester United
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		Everton Bristol City
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester CityAston Villa
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		ReadingArsenal
17/1/21
7.30pm IST		West Ham UnitedTottenham Hotspur
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		ArsenalWest Ham United
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		Aston Villa Reading
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		Bristol CityChelsea
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester United Birmingham City
24/1/21
7.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Everton
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		ArsenalManchester City
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		EvertonBirmingham City
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester United Reading
7/2/21
7.30pm IST		West Ham United Bristol City
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		Birmingham CityAston Villa
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		Chelsea Arsenal
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester CityManchester United
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		ReadingEverton
11/2/21
7.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Bristol City
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		Birmingham CityArsenal
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		Bristol City Reading
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester CityEverton
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		Manchester United Aston Villa
7/3/21
7.30pm IST		West Ham United Chelsea
18/3/21
12.30am IST		ArsenalManchester United
18/3/21
12.30am IST 		Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion
18/3/21
12.30am IST 		Bristol City Manchester City
18/3/21
12.30am IST 		EvertonChelsea
18/3/21
12.30am IST 		Reading Tottenham Hotspur
18/3/21
12.30am IST 		West Ham United Birmingham City


** Chelsea & Manchester City’s fixtures are subject to change due to the clubs’ participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League and the round of 16 ties being moved to March 2021.

28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Birmingham CityBristol City
28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Everton
28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Chelsea Aston Villa
28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester CityReading
28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester United West Ham United
28/3/21
6.30pm IST		Tottenham HotspurArsenal
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		Bristol City Arsenal
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		Chelsea Birmingham City
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		EvertonAston Villa
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		ReadingWest Ham United
4/4/21
6.30pm IST		Tottenham HotspurManchester City
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		Aston VillaBristol City
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		Birmingham City Reading
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester CityChelsea
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur
25/4/21
6.30pm IST		West Ham United Everton
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		Aston Villa West Ham United
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		Bristol CityManchester United
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		EvertonArsenal
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester CityBirmingham City
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		ReadingBrighton & Hove Albion
2/5/21
6.30pm IST		Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		ArsenalAston Villa
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		Birmingham CityTottenham Hotspur
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		Brighton & Hove Albion Bristol City
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		ChelseaReading
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		Manchester UnitedEverton
9/5/21
6.30pm IST		West Ham UnitedManchester City

 

Fixtures are subject to change. Playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Where to watch

Catch all the games of the FA WSL on the FA Player app. Available for Android and iOS devices.

