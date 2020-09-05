FA WSL fixtures announced, Villa hosts Man City in opener

The full fixture list for the 2020-21 season of the FA Women's Super League have been announced with Aston Villa and Manchester City clashing in the tournament opener on Saturday. Holder Chelsea will begin its campaign on the road against Manchester United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool - which was relegated due to its poor run last season - will begin its Championship campaign against Durham at home.

The 2020 season of the Women's FA Cup also kicks off this weekend. WSL and Championship teams are exempt from the tournament until the fourth round. The final will be held on May 22 (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City will hope to defend its title this season.

Clubs across the WSL and Championship will applaud for a minute ahead of their matches to honour the NHS and in memory of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will also take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement just before kick-off.

Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League by virtue of finishing first and second on points last season and will be given concessions in the fixtures for the same.



Here are the full fixtures for the FA WSL 2020-21 season:

DATE TEAM TEAM 5/9

7pm IST Aston Villa Manchester City 6/9

5pm IST Arsenal Reading 6/9

6.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Birmingham City 6/9

6.30pm IST Bristol City Everton 6/9

6.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 6/9

7pm IST Manchester United Chelsea 12/9

9.50pm IST West Ham United Arsenal

13/9

5pm IST Chelsea Bristol City 13/9

5.30pm IST Everton Tottenham Hotspur 13/9

6.30pm IST Birmingham City Manchester United 13/9

6.30pm IST Reading Aston Villa 13/9

6.30pm IST Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion

4/10

6.30pm IST Arsenal Bristol City 4/10

6.30pm IST Aston Villa Everton 4/10

6.30pm IST Birmingham City Chelsea 4/10

6.30pm IST Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 4/10

6.30pm IST Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 4/10

6.30pm IST West Ham United Reading

11/10

6.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal 11/10

6.30pm IST Bristol City Aston Villa 11/10

6.30pm IST Chelsea Manchester United 11/10

6.30pm IST Everton West Ham United 11/10

6.30pm IST Reading Birmingham City 11/10

6.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

18/10

6.30pm IST Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 18/10

6.30pm IST Aston Villa Chelsea 18/10

6.30pm IST Bristol City Birmingham City 18/10

6.30pm IST Everton Brighton & Hove Albion 18/10

6.30pm IST Reading Manchester City 18/10

6.30pm IST West Ham United Manchester United

8/11

7.30pm IST Birmingham City West Ham United 8/11

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa 8/11

7.30pm IST Chelsea Everton 8/11

7.30pm IST Manchester City Bristol City 8/11

7.30pm IST Manchester United Arsenal 8/11

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Reading

15/11

7.30pm IST Arsenal Chelsea 15/11

7.30pm IST Aston Villa Birmingham City 15/11

7.30pm IST Bristol City Tottenham Hotspur 15/11

7.30pm IST Everton Reading 15/11

7.30pm IST Manchester United Manchester City 15/11

7.30pm IST West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion

6/12

7.30pm IST Arsenal Birmingham City 6/12

7.30pm IST Aston Villa Manchester United 6/12

7.30pm IST Chelsea West Ham United 6/12

7.30pm IST Everton Manchester City 6/12

7.30pm IST Reading Bristol City 6/12

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion

13/12

7.30pm IST Birmingham City Everton 13/12

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 13/12

7.30pm IST Bristol City West Ham United 13/12

7.30pm IST Manchester City Arsenal 13/12

7.30pm IST Reading Manchester United 13/12

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa

20/12

7.30pm IST Arsenal Everton 20/12

7.30pm IST Birmingham City Manchester City 20/12

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Reading 20/12

7.30pm IST Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 20/12

7.30pm IST Manchester United Bristol City 20/12

7.30pm IST West Ham United Aston Villa

10/1/21

7.30pm IST Aston Villa Arsenal 10/1/21

7.30pm IST Bristol City Brighton & Hove Albion 10/1/21

7.30pm IST Everton Manchester United 10/1/21

7.30pm IST Manchester City West Ham United 10/1/21

7.30pm IST Reading Chelsea 10/1/21

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Brmingham City

17/1/21

7.30pm IST Birmingham City Brighton & Hove Albion 17/1/21

7.30pm IST Chelsea Manchester United 17/1/21

7.30pm IST Everton Bristol City 17/1/21

7.30pm IST Manchester City Aston Villa 17/1/21

7.30pm IST Reading Arsenal 17/1/21

7.30pm IST West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur

24/1/21

7.30pm IST Arsenal West Ham United 24/1/21

7.30pm IST Aston Villa Reading 24/1/21

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City 24/1/21

7.30pm IST Bristol City Chelsea 24/1/21

7.30pm IST Manchester United Birmingham City 24/1/21

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Everton

7/2/21

7.30pm IST Arsenal Manchester City 7/2/21

7.30pm IST Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 7/2/21

7.30pm IST Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion 7/2/21

7.30pm IST Everton Birmingham City 7/2/21

7.30pm IST Manchester United Reading 7/2/21

7.30pm IST West Ham United Bristol City

11/2/21

7.30pm IST Birmingham City Aston Villa 11/2/21

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United 11/2/21

7.30pm IST Chelsea Arsenal 11/2/21

7.30pm IST Manchester City Manchester United 11/2/21

7.30pm IST Reading Everton 11/2/21

7.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Bristol City

7/3/21

7.30pm IST Birmingham City Arsenal 7/3/21

7.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 7/3/21

7.30pm IST Bristol City Reading 7/3/21

7.30pm IST Manchester City Everton 7/3/21

7.30pm IST Manchester United Aston Villa 7/3/21

7.30pm IST West Ham United Chelsea

18/3/21

12.30am IST Arsenal Manchester United 18/3/21

12.30am IST Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion 18/3/21

12.30am IST Bristol City Manchester City 18/3/21

12.30am IST Everton Chelsea 18/3/21

12.30am IST Reading Tottenham Hotspur 18/3/21

12.30am IST West Ham United Birmingham City



** Chelsea & Manchester City’s fixtures are subject to change due to the clubs’ participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League and the round of 16 ties being moved to March 2021.

28/3/21

6.30pm IST Birmingham City Bristol City 28/3/21

6.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Everton 28/3/21

6.30pm IST Chelsea Aston Villa 28/3/21

6.30pm IST Manchester City Reading 28/3/21

6.30pm IST Manchester United West Ham United 28/3/21

6.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

4/4/21

6.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United 4/4/21

6.30pm IST Bristol City Arsenal 4/4/21

6.30pm IST Chelsea Birmingham City 4/4/21

6.30pm IST Everton Aston Villa 4/4/21

6.30pm IST Reading West Ham United 4/4/21

6.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

25/4/21

6.30pm IST Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion 25/4/21

6.30pm IST Aston Villa Bristol City 25/4/21

6.30pm IST Birmingham City Reading 25/4/21

6.30pm IST Manchester City Chelsea 25/4/21

6.30pm IST Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 25/4/21

6.30pm IST West Ham United Everton

2/5/21

6.30pm IST Aston Villa West Ham United 2/5/21

6.30pm IST Bristol City Manchester United 2/5/21

6.30pm IST Everton Arsenal 2/5/21

6.30pm IST Manchester City Birmingham City 2/5/21

6.30pm IST Reading Brighton & Hove Albion 2/5/21

6.30pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

9/5/21

6.30pm IST Arsenal Aston Villa 9/5/21

6.30pm IST Birmingham City Tottenham Hotspur 9/5/21

6.30pm IST Brighton & Hove Albion Bristol City 9/5/21

6.30pm IST Chelsea Reading 9/5/21

6.30pm IST Manchester United Everton 9/5/21

6.30pm IST West Ham United Manchester City

Fixtures are subject to change. Playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Where to watch

Catch all the games of the FA WSL on the FA Player app. Available for Android and iOS devices.