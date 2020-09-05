Football Football FA WSL fixtures announced, Villa hosts Man City in opener Meanwhile, Liverpool - which was relegated due to its poor run last season - will begin its Championship campaign against Durham at home. Team Sportstar 05 September, 2020 02:25 IST FA WSL defending champion Chelsea will begin its campaign on the road against Manchester United on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 September, 2020 02:25 IST The full fixture list for the 2020-21 season of the FA Women's Super League have been announced with Aston Villa and Manchester City clashing in the tournament opener on Saturday. Holder Chelsea will begin its campaign on the road against Manchester United on Sunday. Meanwhile, Liverpool - which was relegated due to its poor run last season - will begin its Championship campaign against Durham at home. The 2020 season of the Women's FA Cup also kicks off this weekend. WSL and Championship teams are exempt from the tournament until the fourth round. The final will be held on May 22 (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City will hope to defend its title this season. Clubs across the WSL and Championship will applaud for a minute ahead of their matches to honour the NHS and in memory of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players will also take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement just before kick-off. Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League by virtue of finishing first and second on points last season and will be given concessions in the fixtures for the same. Here are the full fixtures for the FA WSL 2020-21 season:DATETEAMTEAM5/9 7pm ISTAston VillaManchester City6/95pm ISTArsenalReading6/96.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove AlbionBirmingham City6/96.30pm ISTBristol CityEverton6/96.30pm ISTTottenham HotspurWest Ham United6/97pm ISTManchester UnitedChelsea12/99.50pm ISTWest Ham UnitedArsenal13/95pm ISTChelseaBristol City13/95.30pm ISTEvertonTottenham Hotspur13/96.30pm ISTBirmingham CityManchester United13/96.30pm ISTReadingAston Villa13/96.30pm ISTManchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion 4/106.30pm ISTArsenalBristol City4/106.30pm ISTAston VillaEverton4/106.30pm ISTBirmingham CityChelsea4/106.30pm ISTManchester CityTottenham Hotspur4/106.30pm ISTManchester UnitedBrighton & Hove Albion4/106.30pm ISTWest Ham UnitedReading11/106.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove AlbionArsenal11/106.30pm ISTBristol CityAston Villa11/106.30pm ISTChelseaManchester United11/106.30pm ISTEvertonWest Ham United11/106.30pm ISTReading Birmingham City11/106.30pm ISTTottenham HotspurManchester United18/106.30pm ISTArsenalTottenham Hotspur18/106.30pm ISTAston VillaChelsea18/106.30pm ISTBristol CityBirmingham City18/106.30pm ISTEvertonBrighton & Hove Albion 18/106.30pm ISTReading Manchester City18/106.30pm ISTWest Ham UnitedManchester United8/117.30pm ISTBirmingham CityWest Ham United8/117.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove AlbionAston Villa8/117.30pm ISTChelseaEverton8/117.30pm ISTManchester CityBristol City8/117.30pm ISTManchester UnitedArsenal8/117.30pm ISTTottenham HotspurReading15/117.30pm ISTArsenal Chelsea15/117.30pm ISTAston Villa Birmingham City15/117.30pm ISTBristol CityTottenham Hotspur15/117.30pm ISTEvertonReading15/117.30pm ISTManchester UnitedManchester City15/117.30pm ISTWest Ham UnitedBrighton & Hove Albion6/127.30pm ISTArsenal Birmingham City6/127.30pm ISTAston Villa Manchester United6/127.30pm ISTChelseaWest Ham United6/127.30pm ISTEvertonManchester City6/127.30pm ISTReadingBristol City6/127.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion13/127.30pm ISTBirmingham City Everton13/127.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Chelsea13/127.30pm ISTBristol CityWest Ham United13/127.30pm ISTManchester CityArsenal13/127.30pm ISTReadingManchester United13/127.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Aston Villa20/127.30pm ISTArsenalEverton20/127.30pm ISTBirmingham CityManchester City20/127.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Reading20/127.30pm ISTChelsea Tottenham Hotspur20/127.30pm ISTManchester UnitedBristol City20/127.30pm ISTWest Ham United Aston Villa10/1/217.30pm ISTAston VillaArsenal10/1/217.30pm ISTBristol CityBrighton & Hove Albion 10/1/217.30pm ISTEverton Manchester United10/1/217.30pm ISTManchester City West Ham United10/1/217.30pm ISTReadingChelsea10/1/217.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Brmingham City17/1/217.30pm ISTBirmingham CityBrighton & Hove Albion17/1/217.30pm ISTChelsea Manchester United17/1/217.30pm ISTEverton Bristol City17/1/217.30pm ISTManchester CityAston Villa17/1/217.30pm ISTReadingArsenal17/1/217.30pm ISTWest Ham UnitedTottenham Hotspur24/1/217.30pm ISTArsenalWest Ham United24/1/217.30pm ISTAston Villa Reading24/1/217.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Manchester City24/1/217.30pm ISTBristol CityChelsea 24/1/217.30pm ISTManchester United Birmingham City24/1/217.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Everton7/2/217.30pm ISTArsenalManchester City7/2/217.30pm ISTAston Villa Tottenham Hotspur7/2/217.30pm ISTChelsea Brighton & Hove Albion 7/2/217.30pm ISTEvertonBirmingham City7/2/217.30pm ISTManchester United Reading7/2/217.30pm ISTWest Ham United Bristol City11/2/217.30pm ISTBirmingham CityAston Villa11/2/217.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion West Ham United 11/2/217.30pm ISTChelsea Arsenal 11/2/217.30pm ISTManchester CityManchester United11/2/217.30pm ISTReadingEverton 11/2/217.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Bristol City7/3/217.30pm ISTBirmingham CityArsenal7/3/217.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 7/3/217.30pm ISTBristol City Reading 7/3/217.30pm ISTManchester CityEverton7/3/217.30pm ISTManchester United Aston Villa 7/3/217.30pm ISTWest Ham United Chelsea18/3/2112.30am ISTArsenalManchester United18/3/2112.30am IST Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion18/3/2112.30am IST Bristol City Manchester City18/3/2112.30am IST EvertonChelsea18/3/2112.30am IST Reading Tottenham Hotspur 18/3/2112.30am IST West Ham United Birmingham City** Chelsea & Manchester City’s fixtures are subject to change due to the clubs’ participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League and the round of 16 ties being moved to March 2021.28/3/216.30pm ISTBirmingham CityBristol City28/3/216.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Everton28/3/216.30pm ISTChelsea Aston Villa28/3/216.30pm ISTManchester CityReading28/3/216.30pm ISTManchester United West Ham United28/3/216.30pm ISTTottenham HotspurArsenal4/4/216.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Manchester United4/4/216.30pm ISTBristol City Arsenal4/4/216.30pm ISTChelsea Birmingham City 4/4/216.30pm ISTEvertonAston Villa4/4/216.30pm ISTReadingWest Ham United4/4/216.30pm ISTTottenham HotspurManchester City25/4/216.30pm ISTArsenal Brighton & Hove Albion25/4/216.30pm ISTAston VillaBristol City25/4/216.30pm ISTBirmingham City Reading25/4/216.30pm ISTManchester CityChelsea25/4/216.30pm ISTManchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur25/4/216.30pm ISTWest Ham United Everton 2/5/216.30pm ISTAston Villa West Ham United2/5/216.30pm ISTBristol CityManchester United2/5/216.30pm ISTEvertonArsenal2/5/216.30pm ISTManchester CityBirmingham City2/5/216.30pm ISTReadingBrighton & Hove Albion 2/5/216.30pm ISTTottenham Hotspur Chelsea 9/5/21 6.30pm ISTArsenalAston Villa9/5/21 6.30pm ISTBirmingham CityTottenham Hotspur 9/5/21 6.30pm ISTBrighton & Hove Albion Bristol City9/5/21 6.30pm ISTChelseaReading9/5/21 6.30pm ISTManchester UnitedEverton9/5/21 6.30pm ISTWest Ham UnitedManchester City Fixtures are subject to change. Where to watchCatch all the games of the FA WSL on the FA Player app. Available for Android and iOS devices.