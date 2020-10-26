Football Football Faiza, former national captain, becomes first woman to coach a men's pro team in Egypt Faiza Heidar, who has captained Egypt's national women's team, has become the first woman to train one of the country's professional men's clubs. Reuters Giza, Egypt 26 October, 2020 23:25 IST Faiza Haider is the first Egyptian coach - male or female - to gain the Premier Skills Coach Educator status, certified by England's Premier League. - Reuters Reuters Giza, Egypt 26 October, 2020 23:25 IST Faiza Heidar grew up playing football in the streets with the boys and went on to captain Egypt's national women's team. Now she has become the first woman to train one of the country's professional men's clubs.Heidar has been signed up by the fourth division side Ideal Goldi, based in Giza.“There is usually some mockery at the beginning,” the 36-year-old told Reuters.“But then they realise that they will learn something, that they will develop their skills,” she added.RELATED| Meet Zambia's Barbra Banda, golden boot winner in the Chinese Super League She said she was the first Egyptian coach - male or female - to gain the Premier Skills Coach Educator status, certified by England's Premier League.Football remains an overwhelmingly male sport in Egypt.“I would tell her not to go. She would say: 'No, I will go.' She loved the sport,” said Heidar's mother, Khodra Abdelrahman.“I let her go and prayed that God help her. And she did go, and she has done so well,” she added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos