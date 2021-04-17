Football AFC Champions League Live Blog: FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League 2021: Catch live commentary and updates from the second Group E match between FC Goa vs Al Wahda Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 April, 2021 18:39 IST It took a monstrous defensive effort by Glan Martins (No 25) and - FC Goa Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 April, 2021 18:39 IST Follow Sportstar's live match blog of the 2020-21 AFC Champions League Group E fixture between FC Goa and Al Wahda at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.PreviewAfter putting up a phenomenal display to earn a gritty draw with Al Rayyan, FC Goa will take on UAE's Al Wahda in its second AFC Champions League group E game on Saturday.A strong performance against Al Rayyan will give the Gaurs a massive boost of confidence heading into the game against Al Wahda.RELATED| FC Goa in AFC Champions League: All you need to knowAl Wahda comes into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Iranian side Persepolis FC in its opening outing in the AFC Champions League and will be eager to make amends. The side is coached by former Ajax head coach Henk ten Cate, who has earlier worked with Chelsea and FC Barcelona.- Need to improve -Despite his side employing a watertight defensive performance against Al Rayyan, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said there are areas his side needs to work on in order to progress in the competition.“We need to improve in attack and our focus is always on the next game. We cannot think of the Al Rayyan game anymore,” he said.“I know the coach and the attacking style of Al Wahda and they are a very dangerous team. We need to control them in many areas of the pitch to stop them and we will also try to keep the ball as much as possible,” he added.RELATED| AFC Champions League: Debutant FC Goa holds Al Rayyan to goalless drawWhen it comes to attacking, FC Goa’s threat lies in the technical brilliance of Jorge Ortiz, who showed flashes of his class against Al Rayyan, and the tireless Ishan Pandita, who made his first start for the Gaurs. Glan Martins also enjoyed a brilliant game.When it comes to Al Wahda, the key man is Slovenian striker Tim Matavz, who is the club's top scorer this season with nine goals in 23 games.Additionally, national team captain Ismail Matar leads the way for Al Wahda when it comes to most assists for the club this season, with nine to this name.RELATED| FC Goa's draw against Al Rayyan a 'good moment for Indian football', says coach FerrandoThe Emirati club has played 12 times in the AFC Champions League, with its longest stay in the competition coming in 2007, when it reached the semifinal.Al Wahda- An overviewThe club was formed in 1984 in Abu Dhabi when the two clubs, Abu Dhabi SC and Al-Emirates SC merged to form one club.The team plays in the UAE Pro League and was unbeaten in seven AFC Champions League games before its defeat to Persepolis FC on Wednesday.The club has four Pro League titles, the last of which came in the 2009-10 season along with winning two President's Cups, three Federation Cups and 2 UAE League Cups.Managed by Dutchman Henk Ten Cate who was European experience under his belt at Barcelona, Chelsea and Ajax at different capacities, his team is currently eighth in the UAE Pro League table with 35 points from 23 games.Key Players: Khalil Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, Tim Matavz, Ismail Matar, Omar KhribinFC Goa's full squad for the AFC Champions LeagueGoalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh MoirangthemDefenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil KhanMidfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo FernandesForwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.Where can you watch the match?The match will be broadcast on the Star Network. Watch FC Goa vs Al Rayyan on Stars Sports 3. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.