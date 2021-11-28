Italy's Chiesa out until after Christmas: Juventus

Federico Chiesa will be out of action until after Serie A's Christmas break with a thigh injury, Juventus said on Sunday.

Italy forward Chiesa played just the first half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta and in a statement Juve said that he had picked up a low-grade tear in his left thigh.

"His return is expected for after the Christmas break," Juventus said.

ALSO READ | Serie A roundup: Inter beats Venezia 2-0, Juventus loses to Atalanta

Serie A plays its last round of fixtures in 2021 on December 22 and then returns on January 6 for the traditional 'Befana' holiday.

Juve sits eighth in Italy's top flight following Saturday's loss, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta which is in the final Champions League spot.

It travels south on Tuesday to take on bottom side Salernitana.