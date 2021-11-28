Football Football Italy's Chiesa out until after Christmas: Juventus Italy forward Chiesa played just the first half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta and Juve said that he had picked up a low-grade tear in his left thigh. AFP 28 November, 2021 19:50 IST The Juventus and Italy forward is expected to return after the Christmas. - REUTERS AFP 28 November, 2021 19:50 IST Federico Chiesa will be out of action until after Serie A's Christmas break with a thigh injury, Juventus said on Sunday.Italy forward Chiesa played just the first half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta and in a statement Juve said that he had picked up a low-grade tear in his left thigh."His return is expected for after the Christmas break," Juventus said.ALSO READ | Serie A roundup: Inter beats Venezia 2-0, Juventus loses to Atalanta Serie A plays its last round of fixtures in 2021 on December 22 and then returns on January 6 for the traditional 'Befana' holiday.Juve sits eighth in Italy's top flight following Saturday's loss, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta which is in the final Champions League spot.It travels south on Tuesday to take on bottom side Salernitana. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :