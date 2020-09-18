Football Football FIFA confirms new international dates as fixtures pile up A new window for international matches in January 2022 was ratified by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Reuters ZURICH 18 September, 2020 10:15 IST Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Alex Sandro in action during a football friendly in Riyadh in November, 2019. - REUTERS Reuters ZURICH 18 September, 2020 10:15 IST FIFA has confirmed a new window for international matches in January 2022 as World Cup qualifying fixtures continue to pile up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. World football’s ruling body said in a statement that the window was ratified by the decision-making FIFA Council on Thursday.It applies to all continents apart from Europe, will last from January 24 to February 1, 2022, and means European clubs will be obliged to release their players during that period.ALSO READ | African countries gear up for return to international footballFIFA has also agreed that the CONCACAF Gold Cup will take place from July 10 to August 1 next year and that the Africa Cup of Nations - postponed from 2021 - will be played in January 2022.DisruptionApart from this month’s UEFA Nations League matches, international football has been on hold since March because of the pandemic, causing widespread disruption to the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Six match days have been postponed in the Asian qualifiers while the South American qualifiers, due to start in March, will not get under way until October at the earliest.The CONCACAF qualifiers, which should have started this month, will not begin until March. Although the format has been modified, teams could still have to play up to 18 matches to reach Qatar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos