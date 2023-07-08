MagazineBuy Print

From Alex Morgan to Hege Riise: Lesser-known players who became famous in the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Many of the greatest football players have graced the event and some of the young stars have used the platform to shine and portray their talents in front of millions of fans.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 15:48 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alex Morgan was one of the youngest players in the US squad who made a mark in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Alex Morgan was one of the youngest players in the US squad who made a mark in the FIFA Women's World Cup. | Photo Credit: Jeff Roberson/ AP
infoIcon

Alex Morgan was one of the youngest players in the US squad who made a mark in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Jeff Roberson/ AP

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand is set to begin on 20 July 2023.

The World Cup is a quadrennial event that provides a platform for the world’s best players to battle it out to win the coveted prize. Many of the greatest football players have graced the event and some of the young stars have used the platform to shine and portray their talents in front of millions of fans.

Let’s have a look at players who made their name at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Caitlin Foord

Caitlin Foord, the Arsenal forward, represents the Australian Women’s team – known as the Matildas – at national level. She was the youngest Australian to play in the World Cup when she debuted in the 2011 World Cup at the age of sixteen. 

Australian Caitlin Foord celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton in the Women’s Super League.

Australian Caitlin Foord celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ REUTERS

Foord was awarded the Best Young Player award in the 2011 World Cup and was also named the AFC Youth Player of the Year. 

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan is a two-time World Cup winner with the United States, winning in 2015 and 2019. She also won the Silver Boot in the 2019 edition for scoring six goals and earning three assists. 

FILE PHOTO: Alex Morgan of the U.S. poses with the best player trophy after the Concacaf Women’s Championship final against Canada.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Morgan of the U.S. poses with the best player trophy after the Concacaf Women’s Championship final against Canada. | Photo Credit: DANIEL BECERRIL/ REUTERS

She was the youngest player in the US squad that finished second at the 2011 World Cup. She scored the winning goal in the semi-final against France and also scored in the final against Japan, a game that the US lost. 

Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn is a midfielder and a right-back who plays for Bayern Munich and the German national team. She was drafted into the German squad for the 2019 FIFA World Cup. The twenty-year-old scored on her debut in a 1-0 win over China.

FILE PHOTO: France’s Delphine Cascarino, left, duels for the ball with Germany’s Giulia Gwinn during the Women Euro 2022 semi-final match between Germany and France.

FILE PHOTO: France’s Delphine Cascarino, left, duels for the ball with Germany’s Giulia Gwinn during the Women Euro 2022 semi-final match between Germany and France. | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira/ AP

Germany’s campaign ended in the quarterfinals, but Gwinn was awarded the Best Young Player award. 

Lisa De Vanna

Lisa De Vanna is the second representative from the Matildas on the list. She is the second-highest goal scorer for her country, after Sam Kerr. The forward who currently plays for Perth Glory made her name in the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

Lisa De Vanna of Australia passes the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Australia at Stade des Alpes.

Lisa De Vanna of Australia passes the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Australia at Stade des Alpes. | Photo Credit: Elsa/ Getty Images

She scored four goals in the tournament in Australia’s run to the quarter-finals. She was named in the team of the tournament of the 2007 World Cup and was also nominated for the 2007 World Player of the Year. 

Hege Riise

Hege Riise is a Norwegian manager and former player who won the World Cup, the Euros and an Olympic Gold for Norway. Riise made her international debut in 1990 but scored her first goal in a 4-0 win over New Zealand in the 1991 World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Hege Riise, Head Coach of Great Britain looks on during the Team GB Football Camp at Loughborough University.

FILE PHOTO: Hege Riise, Head Coach of Great Britain looks on during the Team GB Football Camp at Loughborough University. | Photo Credit: Harriet Lander/ Getty Images

Four years later, she was awarded the Golden Ball for the best player as Norway secured the World Cup, two years after winning the UEFA Women’s Championships in 1993. She has scored 58 goals in 188 caps for Norway. 

