MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality

England captain Millie Bright will wear armbands to support inclusion, indigenous people and gender equality during her country’s group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 07:12 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: England’s Millie Bright during training.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Millie Bright during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Millie Bright during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England captain Millie Bright will wear armbands to support inclusion, indigenous people and gender equality during her country’s group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup.

Eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands have been made available to players for the tournament being staged in Australia and New Zealand.

The OneLove design that led to the governing body to threaten sanctions at the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar is not among those that can be chosen by players.

When England meet Haiti on Saturday, Bright will wear the ‘Unite for Inclusion’ armband.

READ | IM Vijayan: Hopeful of getting Government’s approval to play Asian Games

She will switch to ‘Unite for Indigenous People’ for the second match against Denmark. In the final group game against China, she will wear the one stating ‘Unite for Gender Equality’.

“As a group, we felt really strongly about all the causes, and we couldn’t separate one from the other,” Bright said, adding that the team will support new causes if they advance to the knockout round.

“As a team, we know what we stand for, what we believe in and we also know the changes that we want to make.

“So regardless of an armband, we would like to think our actions and our morals represent everything that we believe in and stand for.”

The messages on the other five armbands read ‘Unite for Peace’, ‘Unite for Education for All’, ‘Unite for Zero Hunger’, ‘Unite for Ending Violence Against Women’ and ‘Football is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love and Passion’. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Millie Bright /

England /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media
    Reuters
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Red Bull, Max Verstappen look to continue hot streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Norway ‘devastated’ by shock defeat to New Zealand, says forward Graham Hansen
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: US players taking nothing for granted against ‘wildcard’ Vietnam
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia opens with a 1-0 win over Ireland, despite Sam Kerr’s absence
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup team from Philippines has American flavour
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media
    Reuters
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Red Bull, Max Verstappen look to continue hot streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment