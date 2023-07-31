MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan hammers Spain on the break to top Group C

Japan will remain in the New Zealand capital to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday, while Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 14:57 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa celebrates scoring the team’s third goal against Spain with Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi.
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa celebrates scoring the team’s third goal against Spain with Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa celebrates scoring the team’s third goal against Spain with Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champion Japan put on a counter-attacking clinic to beat Spain 4-0 and lock up top spot in Group C at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as the Nadeshiko cut through Spain’s high press with three lightning raids in the first half before substitute Momoko Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time.

Japan, winner of the 2011 World Cup and runner-up in 2015, will remain in the New Zealand capital to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday, while Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland earlier on the same day.

CHECK | FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage after convincing wins in their first two group matches and Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda made five changes to his side for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Spain took the initiative from the start and Japan’s opener in the 12th minute was very much against the run of play.

Jun Endo on the left wing curled a pass behind the Spanish defence and Miyazawa raced in to coolly slide it into the net with her left foot.

It was Miyazawa’s third goal of the tournament and the first Spain had conceded in their three games in New Zealand.

Spain continued to dominate possession and territory but the Nadeshiko hit them on the break again in the 29th minute and Ueki, released by Miyazawa, fired a shot at goal that took a deflection off Irene Paredes and ballooned over Misa Rodriguez.

Ueki returned the favour for the third goal in the 40th minute with a through ball that Miyazawa reached on the edge of the box and hammered past Rodriguez with her right foot.

Spain came out in the second half with more purpose but for all its possession and more than 900 passes, it was unable to seriously trouble a Japan defence that has yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan hammers Spain on the break to top Group C
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Updates: Australia 135/0, England needs 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna headline India Davis Cup team for Morocco tie
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history
    AP
  5. Deadline Day: Wilshere, David Luiz, Hart and more
    Nevin Thomas
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan hammers Spain on the break to top Group C
    Reuters
  2. Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history
    AP
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany in unfamiliar territory after loss to Colombia
    AP
  5. Passionate Colombia fans set standard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan hammers Spain on the break to top Group C
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Updates: Australia 135/0, England needs 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna headline India Davis Cup team for Morocco tie
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history
    AP
  5. Deadline Day: Wilshere, David Luiz, Hart and more
    Nevin Thomas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment