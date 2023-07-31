MagazineBuy Print

Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history

The 23-year-old Zambia captain used a clever stutter in her run up to make goalkeeper Daniela Solera jump before sending her penalty to the left with ease.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 13:50 IST , HAMILTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Zambia’s Barbra Banda celebrates scoring her team’s second goal against Costa Rica.
Zambia’s Barbra Banda celebrates scoring her team’s second goal against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zambia's Barbra Banda celebrates scoring her team's second goal against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barbra Banda of Zambia scored the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history with her penalty kick in the 31st minute against Costa Rica on Monday.

The 23-year-old Zambia captain used a clever stutter in her run up to make goalkeeper Daniela Solera jump before sending her penalty to the left with ease. Soon after, FIFA posted its congratulations to Banda on social media.

CHECK | FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP POINTS TABLE

The referee awarded the penalty after Banda appeared to be taken down in the six-yard box by an out-stretched Katherine Alvarado. Costa Rican players argued the call unsuccessfully.

This tournament has been the Women’s World Cup debut for Zambia, and the goal was its second ever, giving the Copper Queens a 2-0 lead. The first Zambian goal came in the third minute of the game from Lushomo Mweemba.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
