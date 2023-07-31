FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Zambia beats Costa Rica 3-1 to sign off in style

Debutant Zambia claimed its first victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica at Waikato Stadium on Monday, although both teams were already out of contention for the knockout stage.

Zambia, whose first two games ended in 5-0 hammerings, finished third in Group C, with Japan top after its 4-0 thrashing of Spain. Costa Rica finished bottom and did not pick up a point in its three matches.

REPORT | Japan hammers Spain on the break to top Group C

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with a spectacular volleyed effort at two minutes and 11 seconds, and captain Barbra Banda doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark.

Zambia was awarded the spot kick after Banda went to ground inside the six-yard box and the forward stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the bottom left corner, scoring the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history.

Playing at its second World Cup, Costa Rica was still searching for its first win in the competition and cut the deficit early in the second half, when Melissa Herrera bundled the ball home after goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was unable to clear it.

Costa Rica appealed for a penalty when midfielder Priscila Chinchilla collided with Musonda in the box, but was denied after a lengthy VAR check when replays showed forward Sheika Scott was offside in the build-up.

Herrera had the ball in the net again with around 20 minutes remaining but was ruled offside and Valeria Del Campo fired wide before, against the run of play, Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji scored from Banda’s cross in stoppage time to seal a historic win.