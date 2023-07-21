MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany missing key pair for opener against Morocco

The 2003 and 2007 champions open its World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, against Morocco in Melbourne.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 11:44 IST , Wyong - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s midfielder Lena Oberdorf during the International friendly football match against Zambia earlier in July.
Germany’s midfielder Lena Oberdorf during the International friendly football match against Zambia earlier in July. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s midfielder Lena Oberdorf during the International friendly football match against Zambia earlier in July. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany is set to start its FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on Monday without key players Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf through injury, as it chases a third title.

The 2003 and 2007 champions open its World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, against Morocco in Melbourne.

Germany also faces Colombia and South Korea in Group H.

Hegering is the cornerstone of the German defence but is struggling with an ankle injury, while midfield dynamo Oberdorf has a thigh strain.

“It looks like we won’t be able to rely on either of them in the first match,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Read: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in FIFA Women’s World Cup opener

Hegering and Oberdorf, who both play for Champions League finalists Wolfsburg, were key members of the Germany team beaten by England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

They are likely to be replaced by Chelsea players Sjoeke Nuesken and Melanie Leupolz against World Cup debutants Morocco.

Germany lost 3-2 at home to Zambia in a warm-up friendly a fortnight ago, a shock defeat which defender Kathrin Hendrich described as “definitely a wake-up call”.

Despite having Hegering and Oberdorf missing for the first game, Voss-Tecklenburg believes Germany can challenge for the World Cup.

“We’re right on schedule and we don’t have any jet-lag issues anymore,” she added.

“We want to compete for titles.

“We’ve stoked expectations. We won’t succeed in everything, but we promise there will be passion and intensity .We will go to -- and beyond -- our limits.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Germany /

Marina Hegering /

Lena Oberdorf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany missing key pair for opener against Morocco
    AFP
  2. Meet Bomman, the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 mascot
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Epic’ Zambia no underdog, says coach Mwape
    AFP
  4. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany missing key pair for opener against Morocco
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Epic’ Zambia no underdog, says coach Mwape
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  4. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany missing key pair for opener against Morocco
    AFP
  2. Meet Bomman, the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 mascot
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Epic’ Zambia no underdog, says coach Mwape
    AFP
  4. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment