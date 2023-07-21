MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi

Champion at the 2011 World Cup and runner-up four years later, Japan exited in the round of 16 at the last edition of the showpiece of women’s football.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 10:57 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan also plays Costa Rica and Spain in Group C fixture during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Japan also plays Costa Rica and Spain in Group C fixture during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Japan also plays Costa Rica and Spain in Group C fixture during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda said it was vital for the Nadeshiko to win their opening match against Zambia in Hamilton on Saturday if they are to make their mark at the Women’s World Cup.

Champion at the 2011 World Cup and runner-up four years later, Japan exited in the round of 16 at the last edition of the showpiece of women’s football.

“We are ready for our match tomorrow. Our first match of the World Cup is very important. So we have to be very careful, but dynamic, and we’re going to get those points,” Ikeda told reporters at Waikato Stadium on Friday.

“This is a tournament so we have to win one game after the other. That’s important. We want to get off on the right foot so we have to win. It’s the first game so we have to, we just have to win it tomorrow.”

Debutants Zambia may be ranked 77th in the world to Japan’s 11th but it proved its quality by beating twice world champions Germany in a friendly earlier this month.

Read: Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Ikeda said the Africans were very direct on the counter attack when they gained possession and Japan’s players would have to be quick to react when they lost the ball.

Risa Shimizu, who started all of her country’s matches in France four years ago, agreed with her coach about the importance of getting a winning start.

After the disappointment of Japan being knocked out of its home Olympics in the quarter-finals in 2021, the hard-working right back moved to England with West Ham United.

“I’ve haven’t done well at international tournaments and when the Olympics ended, I thought I had to change something,” she said.

“I’ve done everything I could personally to grow. So I want to win the match and do well at this World Cup.”

Japan also plays Costa Rica and Spain in Group C and fans back home will now be able to see those matches on free-to-air TV after FIFA struck a last-minute deal with broadcaster NHK.

“Nadeshiko soccer will be shown to more Japanese people and that helps our players as well,” Ikeda said. “And our fight will encourage little girls who want to get into soccer.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Japan /

Risa Shimizu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  3. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  5. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  2. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia coach defends keeping shock Kerr injury secret
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  3. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  5. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment