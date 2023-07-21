MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Epic’ Zambia no underdog, says coach Mwape

Zambia is the lowest-ranked team at the 32-nation tournament, but Mwape said it has enough firepower to upset anyone and hopes to prove it in its Group C opener in Hamilton on Saturday.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 11:15 IST , Hamilton - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Zambia stunned Germany 3-2 away in a warm-up game two weeks ago.
Zambia stunned Germany 3-2 away in a warm-up game two weeks ago. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zambia stunned Germany 3-2 away in a warm-up game two weeks ago. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape said Friday his “epic” team will run the “old people” in opposing sides off their feet at the FIFA Women’s World Cup -- starting with former champions Japan.

Zambia is the lowest-ranked team at the 32-nation tournament, but Mwape said it has enough firepower to upset anyone and hopes to prove it in its Group C opener in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Copper Queens stunned Germany 3-2 away in a warm-up game two weeks ago, completing a European tour in which the African side also drew with Switzerland and lost by a goal to Ireland.

Boasting one of the youngest squads at the World Cup and led by 23-year-old captain Barbra Banda -- who scored twice against the Germans -- Mwape was convinced teams would be foolish to write off his 77th-ranked side.

“Maybe the age will give us an advantage. Playing old people, I think they will not withstand that pressure from the young ones,” Mwape said.

“Experience is also important, but the games that we have played, I think our girls now have gained that experience.”

Goalscoring hasn’t been a problem for Zambia, with Madrid-based forwards Racheal Kundananji and Grace Chanda forging a prolific combination along with China-based Banda, who scored two hat-tricks at the 2021 Olympics.

A leaky defence at the Tokyo Games, including a 10-3 hammering from the Netherlands, meant it didn’t advance beyond the group phase, but Mwape believes his players have matured at both ends of the pitch.

“They’ve been to the African Cup twice, they’ve been to the Olympics. So for me, I think they have the experience required to play in this competition,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, we cannot consider ourselves as underdogs.

“We regard ourselves as an epic team that can challenge any other team in the world.”

Read: Hannah Wilkinson scores first goal of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda is hoping to unearth the form that took the Nadeshiko to World Cup glory in 2011 and the final four years later.

It was bundled out in the second stage of the 2019 tournament and at the Olympics in Tokyo, resulting in a dip to 11th in the world rankings.

Ikeda welcomed a last-ditch television deal to broadcast the World Cup in Japan, hoping it could generate interest as his Japan seeks to regain former glories.

“Now football will be shown to many more Japanese people and that helps our players as well, and our fight,” he said.

“Japan women’s football will grow and television broadcasting is important for that. We want to be able to move people emotionally with our game.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Zambia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  4. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  2. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia coach defends keeping shock Kerr injury secret
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIntosh, Marchand tipped to shine at Swimming world championships
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Win vital in opening match against Zambia, says Japan coach Futoshi
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria holds Canada to 0-0 draw in opener
    Reuters
  4. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment