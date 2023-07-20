Hannah Wilkinson scores first goal of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand scored the opening goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup during her team’s campaign opener against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Jacqui Hand broke away down the right side and executed the perfect cross for Wilkinson, who netted the ball with effortless ease. The goal meant Wilkinson has now scored in three Women’s World Cup finals (2011, 2015, and 2023), the first New Zealand player to do so.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win a Women’s World Cup game for the first time after 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances at the finals.

New Zealand, ranked 26th in the world, had won just once in its last 11 matches before the win against Norway.