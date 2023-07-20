MagazineBuy Print

Hannah Wilkinson scores first goal of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand scored the opening goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup during her team’s campaign opener against Norway at Eden Park on Thursday.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 13:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match against Norway at Eden Park.
Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match against Norway at Eden Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match against Norway at Eden Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand scored the opening goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup during her team’s campaign opener against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Wilkinson struck in the 48th minute after a goalless first half. She is now the first New Zealand player to score in three Women’s World Cups (2011, 2015, and 2023).

Jacqui Hand broke away down the right side and executed the perfect cross for Wilkinson, who netted the ball with effortless ease. The goal meant Wilkinson has now scored in three Women’s World Cup finals (2011, 2015, and 2023), the first New Zealand player to do so.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win a Women’s World Cup game for the first time after 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances at the finals.

New Zealand, ranked 26th in the world, had won just once in its last 11 matches before the win against Norway.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

