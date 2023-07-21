FIFA Women’s World Cup: Debutant Zambia looks to stun powerhouse Japan in WWC 2023 opener

Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan as a questionable participant in the elite tournament.

The Copper Queens qualified because of Africa’s qualifying format. Because they are ranked 77th in the world, critics have questioned if the team would be here if it had competed for any other continental confederation.

But then Zambia surprised in a three-match tour through Europe, leading in every match while drawing against Switzerland before notching an upset win over Germany.

Its next challenge is a Group C match against Japan to be played in Hamilton, New Zealand. The group also includes Spain and Costa Rica.

Long term plan

Zambia has a long-term plan and only one player in its squad is over the age of 28. Barbra Banda, the captain and the team’s best player, is only 23 years old. She has scored 22 goals in 10 appearances for Zambia.

Zambia is not known for its defence and often seemed tired at the end of its recent matches, giving up eight goals on the European tour.

The team also is shrouded in controversy amid reports that coach Bruce Mwape has been accused of sexual misconduct. He has denied wrongdoing but FIFA is investigating.

Mwape said on Friday the Copper Queens are confident they can be a match for any opponent in the tournament, buoyed by their shock 3-2 friendly win over world number two Germany a fortnight ago.

Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape during the press conference ahead of opening match and Women’s World Cup game against Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

“As far as I am concerned, we are not underdogs. The only ones who might think that are our opponents. We don’t think that we regard ourselves as a big team that can challenge any other team in the world,” he said.

“We have been preparing for this World Cup for the last two months and I feel we are ready for any team in the tournament.”

Japan is clinging to its status as a powerhouse after winning the title in 2011 and making the final in 2015. Its squad is largely comprised of players that won the Under-20 Women’s World Cup five years ago. More than half the roster is 24 or younger.

The veteran is 26-year-old Yui Hasegawa, a central midfielder who started each of Manchester City’s 20 Women’s Super League matches last season.

Injury setback for Zambia

Zambia’s key attacking midfielder Grace Chanda was ruled out of the tournament, team officials confirmed.

It is the second major withdrawal for coach Mwape’s side after first-choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali suffered a serious knee injury and was replaced in the squad by teenager Leticia Lungu.

Zambia team doctor Faith Chibeza did not elaborate on the reason behind Chanda’s absence, but a source told Reuters she had been hospitalised for treatment.

“Grace Chanda has been taken ill and unfortunately she is out of the tournament. We have done everything we can to help her, she is getting all the attention she needs but she won’t be able to take part,” Chibeza said.

Chanda, 26, is a former captain of the side and hugely influential player who has been a key part of Zambia’s rapid rise in international football in recent years.

She has been replaced in the squad by 18-year-old Comfort Selemani, who was part of the preliminary selection but did not make the final cut.