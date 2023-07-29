MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil

Eugenie Le Sommer had put Les Bleues in front in the 17th minute when she steered a close-range header home.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:08 IST , BRISBANE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wendie Renard and teammates celebrate after France secured a victory against Brazil.
Wendie Renard and teammates celebrate after France secured a victory against Brazil. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Wendie Renard and teammates celebrate after France secured a victory against Brazil. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Captain Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Saturday as Herve Renard’s side picked up its first win in Group F of the Women’s World Cup.

Renard met Selma Bacha’s corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening its campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden routs Italy 5-0 to reach knockout stage

Eugenie Le Sommer had put Les Bleues in front in the 17th minute when she steered a close-range header home.

Debinha levelled the scores 13 minutes into the second half, coolly slotting in after Kerolin’s shot had been deflected into her path but captain Renard ensured the French move onto four points from their opening two games.

