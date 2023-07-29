Women’s World Cup 2023: Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil

Captain Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Saturday as Herve Renard’s side picked up its first win in Group F of the Women’s World Cup.

Renard met Selma Bacha’s corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening its campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

Eugenie Le Sommer had put Les Bleues in front in the 17th minute when she steered a close-range header home.

Debinha levelled the scores 13 minutes into the second half, coolly slotting in after Kerolin’s shot had been deflected into her path but captain Renard ensured the French move onto four points from their opening two games.