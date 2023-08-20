MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja

Spanish skipper Olga Carmona proved to be the difference between the two sides with her first-half left-footed strike turning out to be the only goal of the game.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 17:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Olga Carmona, left, celebrates with teammate Irene Paredes after scoring the openers.
Spain’s Olga Carmona, left, celebrates with teammate Irene Paredes after scoring the openers. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Olga Carmona, left, celebrates with teammate Irene Paredes after scoring the openers. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain beat England by 1-0 to secure its first FIFA Women’s World Cup title after an evenly-contested final at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Spanish skipper Olga Carmona proved to be the difference between the two sides with her first-half left-footed strike turning out to be the only goal of the game.

Spain had a chance to double the lead in the second half, when it was awarded a penalty after a handball. However, Jennifer Hermoso’s spot-kick was saved by Mary Earps.

After 13 minutes of second-half injury time, the Lionesses, under head coach Sarina Wiegmann, failed to find the equaliser as Spain clinched the coveted title for the first time.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Spain /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final: Spain wins maiden Women’s World Cup after Olga Carmona goal; Bonmati wins Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  3. Akhil Sheoran secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain wins FIFA Women’s World Cup final, beats England to win win maiden WWC title, in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga scores as Spain beats England in final to win maiden title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga scores as Spain beats England in final to win maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Mary Earps, the England goalkeeper who saved Spain’s penalty in FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain wins FIFA Women’s World Cup final, beats England to win win maiden WWC title, in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Southgate has ‘no advice’ for Wiegman ahead of England vs Spain Women’s World Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final: Spain wins maiden Women’s World Cup after Olga Carmona goal; Bonmati wins Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  3. Akhil Sheoran secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain wins FIFA Women’s World Cup final, beats England to win win maiden WWC title, in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga scores as Spain beats England in final to win maiden title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment