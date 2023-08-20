Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja

Spain beat England by 1-0 to secure its first FIFA Women’s World Cup title after an evenly-contested final at Stadium Australia on Sunday.
Spanish skipper Olga Carmona proved to be the difference between the two sides with her first-half left-footed strike turning out to be the only goal of the game.
Spain had a chance to double the lead in the second half, when it was awarded a penalty after a handball. However, Jennifer Hermoso’s spot-kick was saved by Mary Earps.
After 13 minutes of second-half injury time, the Lionesses, under head coach Sarina Wiegmann, failed to find the equaliser as Spain clinched the coveted title for the first time.
