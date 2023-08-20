Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja

Spain beat England by 1-0 to secure its first FIFA Women’s World Cup title after an evenly-contested final at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Spanish skipper Olga Carmona proved to be the difference between the two sides with her first-half left-footed strike turning out to be the only goal of the game.

Spain had a chance to double the lead in the second half, when it was awarded a penalty after a handball. However, Jennifer Hermoso’s spot-kick was saved by Mary Earps.

After 13 minutes of second-half injury time, the Lionesses, under head coach Sarina Wiegmann, failed to find the equaliser as Spain clinched the coveted title for the first time.

#ESP write their name into the #FIFAWWC history books. ✍️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Heartbreak for our Lionesses. 💔#FIFAWWC — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 20, 2023

Spain are the 2023 World Champions 🏆#FIFAWWCpic.twitter.com/c1eItk51z4 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) August 20, 2023

Sarina Wiegman and her team should be incredibly proud of what they've achieved.



A heartbreaking loss for the @Lionesses but you have inspired the next generation! pic.twitter.com/Mfhqr7d5mK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 20, 2023