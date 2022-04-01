FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Champion France in Group D; Spain and Germany in Group E; Argentina in Group C; Senegal in Group A

Qatar will kickstart the World Cup on November 21 with its opening Group A match against Ecuador.

It has been an exciting draw for the upcoming World Cup. Messi and Lewandowski will clash in Group C as Argentina and Poland have been drawn in the same group.

Portugal and Uruguay, which faced each other in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 fixture, where Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1, will clash against each other in Group H. So one can expect to see a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Edinson Cavani clash.

Group E is most likely the Group of Death containing Spain and Germany, the respective winners of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. The final entrant in Group E will be the winner of the Intercontinental playoff 2.

Pot 1

Qatar, the host nation, is the first team to be drawn and is put inside Group A.

England is the first team to be put inside Group B.

Argentina is the first team to be put inside Group C.

Champion France is the first team to enter Group D.

Champion in 2010, Spain is the first team in Group E.

Belgium is the first team to be drawn in Group F.

Brazil is the first team in Group G.

Portugal is the first team in Group H.

Pot 2

Netherlands is the second team in Group A.

The United States of America is second team in Group B.

Mexico is the second team in Group C.

Denmark is the second team in Group D.

Germany is the second team to be put in Group E along with Spain.

Croatia is the second team to be included in Group F.

Switzerland is the second team to be drawn in Group G.

Uruguay is the second team in Group H.

Pot 3

Iran joins England and USA in Group B. England will play the opening fixture against Iran.

Senegal joins Qatar and Netherlands in Group A. The AFCON champion will play its first match against the Netherlands.

Poland joins Argentina and Mexico in Group C.

Morocco joins Belgium and Croatia in Group F.

Serbia joins Brazil and Switzerland is Group G.

Japan joins Spain and Germany in Group E.

Korea joins Portugal and Uruguay in Group H.

Pot 4

The winner of Intercontinental playoff 1 will be in Group D.

Ecuador is drawn into Group A. It will play Qatar in the World Cup's opening fixture.

The winner of Intercontinental playoff 2 is in Group E.

European playoff winner is occupies the final place in Group B.

Cameroon has been drawn in Group G.

Ghana is drawn in Group H.

Canada, playing a World Cup, 36 years after its debut is drawn in Group F.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Qatar England Argentina France Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia ICP1 winner ICP2 winner Canada. Serbia Ghana. Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Netherlands European playoff winner Poland Tunisia. Japan Croatia Cameroon Korea.

(ICP- Intercontinental winner)

Where can you watch the World Cup draw ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be telecast on Network 18 and will be available on the OTT platform Voot as well as Jio TV.