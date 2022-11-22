A hat-trick is a high point in a football game and when it happens in a FIFA World Cup, the goal-scorer enters the record books for keeps.

How many hat-tricks have been scored in FIFA World Cup before Qatar 2022?

A total of 52 hat-tricks have been scored across the 21 editions of the quadrennial tournament before Qatar 2022.

Who scored the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick?

The first ever hat-trick was scored by Bert Patenaude of the US in the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Patenaude achieved the feat against Paraguay in a group stage fixture.

Until 2006, it was recorded that Guillermo Stabile of Argentina was the first player to score a World Cup hat-trick, but FIFA later clarified that the Argentine did it two days after Patenaude.

Which World Cup saw the most number of hat-tricks?

The 1954 World Cup in Switzerland saw the most hat-tricks (8) being scored, with Sándor Kocsis of Hungary scoring two. In fact, he managed seven goals from these two hat-tricks – three against Korea Republic and four against Germany.

Who scored the fastest World Cup hat-trick?

The fastest ever hat-trick in a World Cup match came in just seven minutes and 42 seconds! László Kiss set this record in the 1982 World Cup, which was hosted in Spain, in a group stage fixture against El Salvador. Kiss’ treble guided Hungary to a staggering 10-1 win against El Salvador.

Who scored the fastest hat-trick from kick-off?

However, the fastest hat-trick from kick-off was scored by Erich Probst of Austria in a group stage match against Czech republic. Probst found the back of the net in the 4th, 21st and 24th minute of the match to help his side register a 5-0 win.

Who is the youngest player to score FIFA World Cup hat-trick?

Pele is the youngest player to score a World Cup hat-trick. The Brazilian achieved the feat in the 1958 World Cup against France in the semifinals at the age of 17 years and 244 days. Brazil went on to win the title after beating Sweden 5-2 in the final in which Pele, also known as the Black Pearl, scored twice.

Who scored the most number of hat-tricks in FIFA World Cups?

Three players have scored two hat-ticks in an edition of World Cup. Just Fontaine scored two hat-tricks in the 1958 edition, Gerd Muller bagged a couple in 1970 and Sándor Kocsis of Hungary scored two in the 1954 World Cup.

Who is the oldest player to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of being the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match. The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend was 33 years and 130 days old when he achieved this feat in the 2018 edition in a group stage match against Spain. His hat-trick helped Portugal salvage an unlikely draw.

Which is the last hat-trick before FIFA World Cup 2022?

Harry Kane, who clinched the golden boot in 2018, scored a hat-trick on June 14, 2018 in England’s 6-1 win against Panama. The Three Lions went on to progress to the semifinals only to get beaten in extra-time by Croatia.

Here is the complete list of hat-tricks in FIFA World Cups

1930 World Cup (Uruguay)

17 July 1930 Bert Patenaude: USA vs. Paraguay

19 July 1930 Guillermo Stabile: Argentina vs. Mexico

27 July 1930 Pedro Cea: Uruguay vs. Yugoslavia

1934 World Cup (Italy)

27 May 1934 Angelo Schiavio: Italy vs. USA

27 May 1934 Edmund Conen: Germany vs. Belgium

03 June 1934 Oldrich Nejedly: Czechoslovakia vs. Germany

1938 World Cup (France)

05 June 1938 Leônidas: Brazil vs. Poland

05 June 1938 Ernst Wilimowski: Poland vs. Brazil – 4 goals

12 June 1938 Gustav Wetterström: Sweden vs. Cuba

12 June 1938 Harry Andersson: Sweden vs. Cuba

1950 World Cup (Brazil)

02 July 1950 Oscar Miguez: Uruguay vs. Bolivia

09 July 1950 Ademir: Brazil vs. Sweden – 4 goals

1954 World Cup (Switzerland)

17 June 1954 Sándor Kocsis: Hungary vs. Korea Republic

19 June 1954 Carlos Borges: Uruguay vs. Scotland

19 June 1954 Erich Probst: Austria vs. Czechoslovakia

20 June 1954 Burhan Sargun: Turkey vs. Korea Republic

20 June 1954 Sándor Kocsis: Hungary vs. Germany – 4 goals

23 June 1954 Max Morlock: Germany vs. Turkey

26 June 1954 Josef Hügi: Switzerland vs. Austria

26 June 1954 Theodor Wagner: Austria vs. Switzerland

1958 World Cup (Sweden)

08 June 1958 Just Fontaine: France vs. Paraguay

24 June 1958 Pelé: Brazil vs. France

28 June 1958 Just Fontaine: France vs. Germany – 4 goals

1962 World Cup (Chile)

03 June 1962 Flórián Albert: Hungary vs. Bulgaria

1966 World Cup (England)

23 July 1966 Eusébio: Portugal vs. DPR Korea – 4 goals

30 July 1966 Geoff Hurst: England vs. Germany

1970 World Cup (Mexico)

07 June 1970 Gerd Müller: Germany vs. Bulgaria

10 June 1970 Gerd Müller: Germany vs. Peru

1974 World Cup (West Germany)

18 June 1974 Dusan Bajevic: Yugoslavia vs. Congo DR

19 June 1974 Andrzej Szarmach: Poland vs. Haiti

1978 World Cup (Argentina)

03 June 1978 Rob Rensenbrink: Netherlands vs. IR Iran

11 June 1978 Téofilo Cubillas: Peru vs. IR Iran

1982 World Cup (Spain)

15 June 1982 Laszlo Kiss: Hungary vs. El Salvador

20 June 1982 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: Germany vs. Chile

28 June 1982 Zbigniew Boniek: Poland vs. Belgium

05 July 1982 Paolo Rossi: Italy vs. Brazil

1986 World Cup (Mexico)

08 June 1986 Preben Elkjær Larsen: Denmark vs. Uruguay

11 June 1986 Gary Lineker: England vs. Poland

15 June 1986 Igor Belanov: USSR vs. Belgium

18 June 1986 Emilio Butragueño: Spain vs. Denmark – 4 goals

1990 World Cup (Italy)

17 June 1990 Michel: Spain vs. Korea Republic

23 June 1990 Tomas Skuhravy: Czechoslovakia vs. Costa Rica

1994 World Cup (United States)

21 June 1994 Gabriel Batistuta: Argentina vs. Greece

28 June 1994 Oleg Salenko: Russia vs. Cameroon – 5 goals

1998 World Cup (France)

21 June 1998 Gabriel Batistuta: Argentina vs. Jamaica

2002 World Cup (Japan & South Korea)

01 June 2002 Miroslav Klose: Germany vs. Saudi Arabia

10 June 2002 Pauleta: Portugal vs. Poland

2006 World Cup (Germany)

No hat-tricks scored

2010 World Cup (South Africa)

17 June 2010 Gonzalo Higuaín: Argentina vs. Korea Republic

2014 World Cup (Brazil)

16 June 2014 Thomas Müller: Germany vs. Portugal

25 June 2014 Xherdan Shaqiri: Switzerland vs. Honduras

2018 World Cup (Russia)

15 June 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal vs. Spain

24 June 2018 Harry Kane: England vs. Panama