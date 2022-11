With a few days left for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Divyakriti Singh and Pranay Rajiv of Sportstar discuss everything that has happened so far, in the run up to Qatar 2022.

From injuries ruling players out to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing their last World Cup, The Full Time Show brings in talking points before the tournament.