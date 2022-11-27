News

Belgium vs Morocco LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Preview, when and where to watch; Playing 11 announced

Follow for all LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between Belgium and Morocco.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 27 November, 2022 17:36 IST
Last Updated: 27 November, 2022 17:36 IST
Belgium’s forward #14 Dries Mertens, Belgium’s forward #23 Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s forward #10 Eden Hazard and Belgium’s midfielder #06 Axel Witsel take part in a training session.

Belgium’s forward #14 Dries Mertens, Belgium’s forward #23 Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s forward #10 Eden Hazard and Belgium’s midfielder #06 Axel Witsel take part in a training session. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

Follow for all LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between Belgium and Morocco.

Follow for all LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between Belgium and Morocco.

PLAYING 11
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Michy Batshuayi
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

PREVIEW

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didn’t play well in his team’s opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award.

“I don’t know why I got the trophy,” De Bruyne said. “Maybe it’s because of my name.”

With De Bruyne looking to improve after the unimpressive 1-0 win over Canada, Belgium has a second chance against Morocco on Sunday to show why it is the No. 2-ranked team in the world behind Brazil .

This could also be the last World Cup chance for many on the highly-rated Belgian squad, as the “golden generation” has often been reminded in the runup to Qatar. The spine of the team — De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — are all in their 30s.

PREDICTED 11
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dendoncker; Meunier, Onana, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi
Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Hazard acknowledged that Belgium’s chances were better at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But he’s not writing off this tournament.

“The team was better four years ago. Still we have the quality to win games, to win competitions,” he said. “We have a few guys — they are a bit older now, but we have experience. We have the best goalkeeper in the world. We have one of the best midfields in the world. We have the strikers. We are a complete team.”

Hazard said first games are tough, and the Canada opener was typical.

“There’s always a lot of stress around it and you don’t want to lose the ball so you tend to hide a little bit,” he said. “I’m not worried. We need to work together. We need to start getting to know each other again.”

Coach Roberto Martinez, who said the performance against Canada was one of Belgium’s worst since he’s been in charge, might be tempted to bring in fresh faces against Morocco.

“Our first half against Canada, we didn’t play at our top level,” Martinez said. “But we reacted very well during the second half.”

ALSO READ: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica highlights, FIFA World Cup: Fuller goal guides Costa Rica to historic win

Martinez would dearly love to bring back powerful striker Romelu Lukaku, who missed the Canada opener with a left thigh injury and is doubtful for the entire group stage. Some Belgian media has been reporting that Belgium’s record goal-scorer could make an earlier-than-expected return against the Moroccans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Morocco will be less fazed at the prospect of trying to contain De Bruyne having already succeeded at subduing another of the world’s best midfielders in Luka Modric.

A 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in their first Group F game was a promising start to the World Cup for Morocco and especially for coach Walid Regragui, who had less than three months to prepare his team having only been hired at the end of August.

He had coached Morocco in just three friendly games before entering the World Cup. Compare that to Zlatko Dalic’s five years in charge of Croatia. Or Martinez’s six years with Belgium.

The World Cup schedule gave Morocco a daunting start with 2018 runners-up Modric and Croatia followed by De Bruyne and Belgium, who finished third in that last World Cup. But the point against Croatia provided a real confidence-booster.

“Arriving in these conditions is not easy, but I accepted the challenge,” Regragui said. And the Croatia result “made us believe,” he added.

When is the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium vs Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup Group C match between Belgium and Morocco will start at 6:30pm IST at the Al Thumama stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Belgium vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live telecast of the Group C match between Belgium and Morocco will be available on Sports18 in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Belgium vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live stream of the Group C match between Belgium and Morocco will be available on Voot, Jio Cinema in India.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us