FIFA World Cup points table Group D LIVE: France, Australia in top two; Denmark, Tunisia in fight for last place

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.

A much-changed France takes on Tunisia, while Australia faces Denmark in a crucial tie in Group D.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands (Q) 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 2 Senegal (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 3 Ecuador (E) 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 4 Qatar (E) 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England (Q) 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 USA (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 3 Iran (E) 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 4 Wales (E) 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 3 2 1 0 6 2 4 7 2 Australia 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 3 Denmark 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2 4 Tunisia 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 7 4 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Group H standings: