News

FIFA World Cup points table Group D LIVE: France, Australia in top two; Denmark, Tunisia in fight for last place

A much-changed France takes on Tunisia, while Australia faces Denmark in a crucial tie in Group D.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 20:50 IST
30 November, 2022 20:50 IST
France was the first team to book its place in the Round of 16.

France was the first team to book its place in the Round of 16. | Photo Credit: AP

A much-changed France takes on Tunisia, while Australia faces Denmark in a crucial tie in Group D.

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.

A much-changed France takes on Tunisia, while Australia faces Denmark in a crucial tie in Group D.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands (Q)32105147
2Senegal (Q)32015416
3Ecuador (E)31114314
4Qatar (E)300317-60

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England (Q)32109277
2USA (Q)31202115
3Iran (E)310247-33
4Wales (E)301216-51

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France32106247
2Australia311124-24
3Denmark302112-12
4Tunisia302101-12

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us