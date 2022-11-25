The Golden Boot is a coveted award that is awarded to the top scorer at each edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Officially instituted in the 1982 World Cup, the award was known as the Golden Shoe until the 2006 World Cup.

The second and third highest scorers receive a silver and bronze shoe, respectively.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile became the first footballer to be conferred with the trophy for scoring eight goals.

The record for the most number of goals scored in a FIFA World Cup belongs to France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in the 1958 edition in Sweden.

No player has won the Golden Boot more than once, but Brazilians hold the record for winning the award the most number of times - on six occasions.

The unique shoe-shaped trophy is made of a brass alloy that is electroplated with gold. It weighs about a kilogram.

Here is a full list of all the winners thus far -

Here are the top five goalscorers at Qatar 2022 -