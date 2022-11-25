News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot LIVE Updates: Richarlison, Giroud, Saka, Torres among top goalscorers; all winners thus far

The record for the most number of goals scored in a FIFA World Cup belongs to France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in the 1958 edition in Sweden.

25 November, 2022
Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates scoring the side’s first goal against Serbia on Thursday.

Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates scoring the side’s first goal against Serbia on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH

The Golden Boot is a coveted award that is awarded to the top scorer at each edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Officially instituted in the 1982 World Cup, the award was known as the Golden Shoe until the 2006 World Cup.

The second and third highest scorers receive a silver and bronze shoe, respectively.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile became the first footballer to be conferred with the trophy for scoring eight goals.

No player has won the Golden Boot more than once, but Brazilians hold the record for winning the award the most number of times - on six occasions.

The unique shoe-shaped trophy is made of a brass alloy that is electroplated with gold. It weighs about a kilogram.

Here is a full list of all the winners thus far -

Here are the top five goalscorers at Qatar 2022 -

PositionPlayerTeamTotal number of goalsScored against
1Enner ValenciaEcuador2Qatar (2)
1Bukayo SakaEngland2Iran (2)
1Mehdi TaremiIran2England (2)
1Olivier GiroudFrance2Australia (2)
1Ferran TorresSpain2Costa Rica (2)
1RicharlisonBrazil2Serbia (2)

