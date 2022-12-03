News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the referee for Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 clash?

Sampaio’s second game at Qatar World Cup, involving Poland and Saudi Arabia, saw him issuing five yellow cards.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 13:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio gives instructions during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio gives instructions during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The USA takes on the Netherlands on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The game will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The USA finished second behind England in Group B and advanced to the knockouts after it beat Iran 1-0 in a nail-biting contest on Wednesday.

Pulisic cleared to play USA’s match against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The Netherlands, on the other hand, topped Group A after it beat Senegal and Qatar and drew against Ecuador.

This is the fifth meeting between the Netherlands and USA, with the Dutch side winning four times, while the USMNT emerged winner once.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio will be in charge of the proceedings tonight.

Who is Sampaio?

Sampaio is a 40-year-old coach. He has experience officiating Brazil Serie A, international friendlies, and FIFA World Cup matches. This is his second World Cup. In the 2018 Russia World Cup, he was applauded for his correct VAR calls. So far, in the 2022 World Cup, he has been accurate with the VAR calls.

A CONMEBOL referee, Sampaio has been listed on the FIFA referee panel since 2013. The Brazilian was adjudged as one of the best referees in Brazil in 2012.

Sampaio does not mind booking players if the flow of the match gets interrupted frequently. In the 2021 Copa Libertadores, officiating three matches, he produced 14 yellow cards and one red card.

In this World Cup, Sampaio officiated two games. This will be his second game involving the Netherlands. In his first match, the Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0. He showed a total of three yellow cards in that game. His next match, involving Poland and Saudi Arabia, saw him issuing five yellow cards as the match involved hard tackling and injuries.

Sampaio will be assisted by his Brazilian compatriots Bruno Boschilla and Bruno Pires on the field on Saturday.

Match officials for Netherlands vs USA round of 16 clash
Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
Assistant Referees: Bruno Boschilla (Brazil) and Bruno Pires (Brazil).
Fourth Official: Andres Mathias Matonte (Uruguay)

