Pulisic cleared to play USA’s match against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the Round of 16 match against the Netherlands.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 23:51 IST
Christian Pulisic of United States looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic of United States looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury while scoring the solitary goal in USA’s 1-0 win over Iran in its final Group B match. The win helped the USA advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder was benched at half-time after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he slotted Sergino Dest’s header to the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Pulisic also posted a photograph of himself on social media, celebrating the win against Iran from his hospital bed. “So proud of my guys! I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry,” he wrote.

More to follow...

