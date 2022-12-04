Messi scores 789th goal in 1000th match in Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 clash

Lionel Messi scored his 789th goal in his 1000th appearance for club and country during Argentina’s round of 16 clash against Australia at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Saturday.

Messi struck the ball with his left foot from inside the box in the 35th minute to beat a diving Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and find the bottom left corner. The35-year-old’s strike gave the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead.

Messi played club football for La Liga giant FC Barcelona for 18 years before moving to French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also made 338 assists in his career.

At the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, he has scored three goals and made one assist.