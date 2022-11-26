News

FIFA World Cup: Messi’s goal record for Argentina against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: One of the tournament favourites, La Albiceleste will look up to Lionel Messi to help the side register its first win in this edition.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 November, 2022 15:29 IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina will take on Mexico on Sunday in a Group C FIFA World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium.

One of the tournament favourites, La Albiceleste will look up to Lionel Messi to help the side register its first win in this edition. Messi was the lone scorer for Argentina in its campaign opener on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, which managed to pull off a shock 2-1 win.

Messi was recently bested by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, having scored eight goals in 18 World Cup appearances compared to the Argentine star’s seven in 20. Ronaldo, with seven Man of the Match awards, after Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana, also went past Messi, who has six trophies.

Messi, 35, will be eager to claim these records back when he takes the field against El Tri.

Messi has scored three goals against Mexico in his illustrious career, the first of those coming in the second semifinal of the 2007 Copa America. This arguably happens to be one of the best goals of the forward in his national team’s colours. Carlos Tevez’s immaculate delivery to Messi on the right saw the latter chip the ball past a flummoxed Sanchez, the Mexican goalkeeper.

Messi scored twice again in friendlies, the first in a 4-1 win for Argentina in 2008 and the second in a 2-2 draw in 2015.

