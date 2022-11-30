The United States of America (USA) will face the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stages after ending its group stage with a 1-0 win against Iran, which ensured qualification for the USA.

USA finished second in Group B with five points. Its Round of 16 opponent, the Netherlands finished as the Group A topper with seven points.

It was a must-win game for USA against Iran, and Christian Pulisic’s goal ensured that the Stars and Stripes qualified for the Round of 16 for the seventh time in their World Cup history.

England, which finished as the Group B topper, will face Senegal in the Round of 16 after winning 3-0 against Wales.