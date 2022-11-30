News

USA to face Netherlands in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The United States of America (USA) will face the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stages after ending its group stage with a 1-0 win against Iran, that ensured qualification for the USA.

30 November, 2022 02:32 IST
30 November, 2022 02:32 IST
Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams of United States celebrate after Christian Pulisic of United States (not pictured) scored their side’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams of United States celebrate after Christian Pulisic of United States (not pictured) scored their side’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The United States of America (USA) will face the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stages after ending its group stage with a 1-0 win against Iran, which ensured qualification for the USA.

USA finished second in Group B with five points. Its Round of 16 opponent, the Netherlands finished as the Group A topper with seven points.

It was a must-win game for USA against Iran, and Christian Pulisic’s goal ensured that the Stars and Stripes qualified for the Round of 16 for the seventh time in their World Cup history.

England, which finished as the Group B topper, will face Senegal in the Round of 16 after winning 3-0 against Wales.

