FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal qualifies for round of 16; joins France, Brazil

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 02:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Portugal became the third team to confirm its spot in the round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a win over Uruguay in its second Group H fixture at the Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Portugal became the third team to confirm its spot in the round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a win over Uruguay in its second Group H fixture at the Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal joined France and Brazil in confirming a round of 16 spot at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday after beating Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H fixture, at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.

Two goals form Burno Fernandes, ,including a second half stoppage time goa from the spot propelled Portugal to the top of Group H, with all the remaining teams still nebulous about their fate until the final matchday.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal backed up its 3-2 victory over Ghana in its opener with a xx victory over La Celeste to stay at the top of the group with six points.

PORTUGAL VS URUGUAY HIGHLIGHTS

Defending champion France was the first team to seal a round of 16 berth with 4-1 and 2-1 wins over Australia and Denmark, respectively in Group D.

Five-time winner Brazil too ensured a spot in the knockout round after its 1-0 win over Switzerland earlier in the day. The South American nation had defeated Serbia 2-0 in its tournament opener.

