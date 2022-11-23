News

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings over Ecuador fans’ Qatar World Cup chants

FIFA said the chants came under Article 13 of its disciplinary code, which includes discriminatory or abusive words.

Team Sportstar
Doha 23 November, 2022 12:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Supporters attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, on November 20, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Supporters attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, on November 20, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

FIFA launched disciplinary proceedings, on Tuesday, over chants by Ecuador fans during the opening game of the World Cup against host Qatar on November 20.

FIFA, however, did not reveal what the chants were about but said it came under Article 13 of its disciplinary code, which includes discriminatory or abusive words.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Ecuadoran Football Association due to chants by Ecuadoran supporters during the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup match played on 20 November,” it said in a statement.

FIFA has already issued the fans code of conduct for the Qatar World Cup.

