Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: European rivals meet in virtual knockout match, SRB v SUI Updates, Lineups

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group G clash between Serbia and Switzerland. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you though the live action as it unfolds at Stadium 974 in Doha.

12:25AM IST - The two teams are out onto the pitch for the national anthems. Serbia in red jerseys and Switzerland in white.

Big day for Shaqiri, Xhaka and Rodriguez. Will they be able to make it memorable?

11 – Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez are each making their 11th appearance for Switzerland at the #FIFAWorldCup today – the most among Swiss players in the history of the competition. Trio. pic.twitter.com/xPC4B6JRZX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 2, 2022

STAT Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his last six games for Serbia

FORM GUIDE

Serbia

⦿ Drew 3-3 with Cameroon

Switzerland

⦿ Lost 0-1 to Brazil

LINEUPS!!!

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

PREVIEW

When Serbia plays Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday, it will be a head-to-head elimination match to get into the knockout round.

The European rivals will meet at Stadium 974 looking to advance alongside Group G leader Brazil.

PREDICTED XI Serbia Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic Switzerland Sommer, Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Serbia coach Dragan Stojković said on Thursday “in April we knew Brazil would be in a different dimension” and the other teams were playing for second place.

“The prediction brought us to this point and there was no other way,” Stojković said through a translator.

Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland on Monday, days after beating Serbia 2-0, sent the five-time world champion to the round of 16 even before playing its last game against Cameroon.

That left Switzerland in second place and likely needing only a draw with Serbia to advance. Not that the Swiss plan on settling for less than a victory.

“I don’t know a single team in the world that would go on the pitch aiming for a 0-0. That’s really dangerous,” Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow said.

Still, Switzerland has a proven record of managing these situations in modern tournaments, advancing out of the group to the round of 16 at the past two World Cups and in the past two European Championships.

Serbia has not played a World Cup knockout match since becoming an independent nation, and a relative lack of tournament experience — playing at three of the four World Cups since 2010 but no European Championships — perhaps showed in Qatar.

Leading Cameroon 3-1 on Monday, the Serbians lost control and conceded back-to-back second-half goals quickly to draw the game.

Stojković said his team made “silly mistakes” in that game but added criticism of his players back home was disrespectful to Cameroon.

“It cannot be seen as a tragedy,” the coach said. “Nothing is lost for Serbia here. The good thing is we decide our destiny.”

The five goals Serbia has so far conceded is as many as the rest of the group combined, while Switzerland has let in only Casemiro’s rising shot in Brazil’s 1-0 win.

Switzerland didn’t have a shot on Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but should have two creative threats on Friday: Xherdan Shaqiri in a playmaker role and Noah Okafor, whose pace and direct play can be used late in games.

Shaqiri and captain Granit Xhaka were key figures — with their goals and provocative celebrations — when the Swiss beat Serbia 2-1 at the last World Cup. Shaqiri was born in Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s independence and relations between the two countries remain tense. Xhaka’s parents are originally from Kosovo and they are of Albanian heritage. His brother plays for Albania’s national team.

Both camps have declined to revisit that tense history this week, with Switzerland coach Murat Yakin on Thursday explaining a decision taken in April to speak only about the game ahead.

“We are ready and mature enough to just play soccer and ignore everything else,” said Yakin, who took charge of the Swiss team only last year.

That was a game in Russia that Serbian fans still remember ruefully for a penalty call not given for an apparent foul by two defenders on forward Aleksandar Mitrović.

Mitrović scored his first goal in Qatar against Cameroon, though a partnership with Dušan Vlahović has not developed.

Stojković did not call on Vlahović against Cameroon, after the Juventus forward lacked match sharpness from a recent groin injury when coming on late in the opening 2-0 loss against Brazil.

Barring an unlikely big win for Cameroon against Brazil on Friday, Switzerland and Serbia are playing for second place in the standings and a last-16 game Tuesday against the Group H winner — possibly Portugal.

That could suit either team. Serbia qualified for the tournament in Qatar by winning in Lisbon to top its qualifying group, while the Swiss and Portuguese traded home wins in June in the UEFA Nations League.

-AP

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup match kick-off?

The Serbia vs Switzerland match will kick-off at Stadium 974.

When will the Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup match kick-off?

The Serbia vs Switzerland match will kick-off at 12:30AM IST on December 3, 2022.

Where can you watch the Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup match in India?

The Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Serbia vs Switzerland match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.