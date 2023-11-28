From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)

From Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick against Everton to Marie-Louise Eta creating Bundesliga history, a lot happened in the world of football in the past week.

Here are five talking points from the world of football in the past week.

Indian Football

Coyle chooses to focus on positives

In a day filled with defensive errors, Chennaiyin FC rallied to earn a 1-1 draw with East Bengal at the Nehru stadium. After going 1-0 down, courtesy of an own goal by Ayush Adhikari, the Marina Machans stuck to the script and continued to trouble the East Bengal defence. In the 86th minute, Jose Pardo committed a defensive error, which led to Ninthoinganba Meetei equalising for CFC.

After the match, Coyle said, “Of course, we rescued a point, but in the balance of the game, we could have scored three. The goal we conceded was a catalogue of mistakes, but it happened against the run of play… the show of character after going down was unbelievable.”

Premier League

Garnacho rolls back the years with a stunning bicycle kick

Manchester United rarely enjoys a fast start in the matches, given its disappointing form recently. But against Everton, Alejandro Garnacho took just three minutes to give a 1-0 lead to the Red Devils and did it in style.

Getting at the end of a cross from Diogo Dalot from the right, Garnacho positioned his body and met the ball with a ferocious bicycle kick, that rattled the back of the net, leaving Jordan Pickford with no chance.

“That was Rooney-esque” - most claimed as pundits and fans drew comparisons between Garnacho’s goal and Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick during the 2010-11 season.

Losing a legend

Former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Terry Venables, former manager of England’s national football team and Tottenham Hotspur, died aged 80 after an illness on Sunday.

Venables guided England to the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship on home soil before losing to Germany on penalties.

A picture of former England player and coach Terry Venables is shown on the video screen before the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

During his spell as Tottenham boss, he won the FA Cup in the 1990-91 season. He also took charge of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Barcelona in a glittering managerial career.

During his time at Barcelona, Venables earned the nickname El Tel, winning La Liga and reaching the European Cup final in 1986. Venables was also responsible for bringing British strikers Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes to the Nou Camp.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” Lineker, who also played under Venables at Spurs and England, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Making history

Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Marie-Louise Eta made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga, as well as in the other top divisions of Europe’s “big five” football leagues.

1. FC Union Berlin assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serie A

Martinez scores as leader Inter draws 1-1 with second-place Juventus in Derby d’Italia

Lautaro Martinez scored again but Inter Milan had to be content with a share of the spoils as the Serie A leader drew 1-1 at second-place Juventus on Sunday.

Inter Milan’s Carlos Augusto, Stefan de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi applaud fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Martinez’s 13th league goal of the season cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic’s opener in the Derby d’Italia.

Inter remains top of the standings with 32 points - two above second-placed Juventus. Third-placed AC Milan has 26 points and defending champion Napoli stays fourth with 24.

(with inputs from agencies)