Football

France and Bayern Munich great Franck Ribery announces retirement

A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Ribery's greatest successes came at Bayern Munich, where over 12 seasons he won nine league titles and the 2013 Champions League.

AFP
Milan 21 October, 2022 17:53 IST
Milan 21 October, 2022 17:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery celebrates after he scored a goal against VfB Stuttgart during the Bundesliga match in Munich on September 13, 2014.

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery celebrates after he scored a goal against VfB Stuttgart during the Bundesliga match in Munich on September 13, 2014. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Ribery's greatest successes came at Bayern Munich, where over 12 seasons he won nine league titles and the 2013 Champions League.

Former France and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Franck Ribery announced his retirement from football on Friday after succumbing to a persistent knee injury which kept him out of action for Serie A club Salernitana.

"The ball stops. The feelings inside me do not," 39-year-old Ribery wrote on social media in English, French, Italian and German.

"Thanks to everyone for this great adventure."

Also Read
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan suffers new calf injury, ruled out for 10 days

Ribery hasn't featured for Salernitana, who he joined in 2021, since their opening day loss to Roma and his retirement had been rumoured for several weeks.

Now that Ribery has decided to hang up his boots he could take up a management role at Salernitana, who confirmed earlier this month that they were talking with the Frenchman about a position at the club.

A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Ribery's greatest successes came at Bayern Munich, where over 12 seasons he won nine league titles and the 2013 Champions League.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us