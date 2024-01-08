Franz Beckenbauer dies: Tributes pour in from around the world

Franz Beckenbauer, one of German football’s greatest players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as head coach in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.

Here is how the football world paid tribute to the German football legend:

Former England player Gary Linekar

Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 8, 2024

Beckenbauer’s compatriot Thomas Muller

Einer der großartigsten Fußballer der Vereinsgeschichte des @FCBayern hat uns leider verlassen. 😞

Ruhe in Frieden, Kaiser Franz.

Wir werden nie vergessen, was du für den Fußball in Deutschland geleistet hast. #RIP#kaiserhttps://t.co/rvUOxCzaH7 — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) January 8, 2024

Turkish club Galatasaray

A true icon of our game.



We are truly saddened to hear the passing of Franz Beckenbauer.



Rest in peace. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0fefeosJeD — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) January 8, 2024

Pele’s former side Santos

O Santos FC lamenta profundamente o falecimento de Franz Beckenbauer. Nossos sentimentos aos familiares, amigos e admiradores da eterna lenda alemã. 🇩🇪🖤 pic.twitter.com/V0c3528VeN — Santos FC (@SantosFC) January 8, 2024

Premier League

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players



A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant



He will forever be remembered pic.twitter.com/dJDF4eAuod — Premier League (@premierleague) January 8, 2024

Adidas

Franz Beckenbauer: a football poet, gracefully weaving his artistry into the romantic fabric of the beautiful game.



𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲, 𝗥𝘂𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻, 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿. pic.twitter.com/LE02O4hVpy — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) January 8, 2024

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalgish

It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser pic.twitter.com/32p8T2rEkI — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) January 8, 2024

German national team

Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer.



One of the best players this sport has seen and a natural leader. He will be deeply missed by us all. #RIP#Beckenbauer#DFBTeam

📸 Getty Images/Imago pic.twitter.com/qIxX8EJgFU — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) January 8, 2024

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton

Very sad to hear that the great @beckenbauer has sadly passed away he was a fantastic player reaching world class status @FIFAWorldCup 🇩🇪 RIP #Legendpic.twitter.com/hFQjo0SeY3 — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) January 8, 2024