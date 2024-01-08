MagazineBuy Print

Franz Beckenbauer dies: Tributes pour in from around the world

Franz Beckenbauer, one of German football’s greatest players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as head coach in 1990, has died at the age of 78

Published : Jan 08, 2024 22:29 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(FILES) German legend Franz Beckenbauer during the 2010 World Cup.
(FILES) German legend Franz Beckenbauer during the 2010 World Cup. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP
infoIcon

(FILES) German legend Franz Beckenbauer during the 2010 World Cup. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP

Franz Beckenbauer, one of German football’s greatest players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as head coach in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.

Here is how the football world paid tribute to the German football legend:

Former England player Gary Linekar

Beckenbauer’s compatriot Thomas Muller

Turkish club Galatasaray

Pele’s former side Santos

Premier League

Adidas

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalgish

German national team

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
