French police investigate violent home robbery of PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma

The attackers stole valuables worth ~$500K, and Donnarumma and his partner were treated for shock in hospital.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 19:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Photo Credit: AP
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor’s office and the French capital’s police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.

READ | Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli

A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris’ upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and that he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.

The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million euros (dollars), including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
