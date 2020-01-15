Football Football WATCH: Gedson Fernandes' first interview as a Tottenham Hotspur player Tottenham Hotspur signed Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica, with an option to buy. He became the first signing under new boss Jose Mourinho. Team Sportstar 15 January, 2020 23:06 IST Gedson Fernandes could make his debut at resurgent Watford this Saturday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 January, 2020 23:06 IST Jose Mourinho secured his first signing as Tottenham head coach, with midfielder Gedson Fernandes joining on an initial 18-month loan from Benfica.The deal includes an option for the Premier League club to make the move permanent for a reported €50 million (£42.8m). Fernandes, 21, came through Benfica's famed academy and established himself in the first-team squad in 2018, going on to make 22 Primeira Liga appearances last term. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos