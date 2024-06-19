MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Germany vs Hungary predicted lineups, formations

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Germany and Hungary.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Florian Wirtz training.
Germany's Florian Wirtz training. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Florian Wirtz training. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge when it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.

Germany ran riot in a 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in the tournament’s first match while Hungary slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Switzerland.

Young forwards Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz gave Germany fans hope that a new era beckons for the national team but they will carry the memory of Hungary winning 1-0 in Leipzig in the Nations League in September 2022.

Germany is winless in its last three meetings against a Hungary side led by young captain Dominik Szoboszlai who was visibly frustrated in its opening defeat in Cologne as the tournament’s dark horse failed to get up to speed.

Nagelsmann is wary of Hungary’s relationist system - where players are free to dictate the play between each other using their individual talents, rather than sticking to a positional doctrine and rigid formation.

Even a draw for the Magyars would be a positive result knowing that they face Scotland in their final group game, while Germany would aim for top spot against the Swiss.

Read the full preview here.

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Germany vs Hungary Predicted XI

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

