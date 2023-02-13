Football

Ghana hires Chris Hughton as head coach

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo stepped down after the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished last in its group.

AP
Accra, Ghana 13 February, 2023 13:07 IST
Accra, Ghana 13 February, 2023 13:07 IST
The length of the 64-year-old Hughton’s contract has not been released.

The length of the 64-year-old Hughton’s contract has not been released. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo stepped down after the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished last in its group.

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton is the new head coach of Ghana.

Hughton, who also managed Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest after a successful playing career, had been technical advisor to the Black Stars for the last 12 months.

Also Read
Premier League: Manchester City has smallest squad, claims Pep Guardiola

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo stepped down after the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished last in its group.

The length of the 64-year-old Hughton’s contract has not been released.

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties,” a statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website said on Sunday.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us