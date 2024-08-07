MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations

The players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after their 2-1 European Championship final victory over England, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 17:36 IST , Hong Kong - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces player Rodri, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team’s European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024.
Spain’s team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces player Rodri, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team’s European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces player Rodri, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team’s European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri have been given one-match bans for their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid last month, European soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The players sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” on July 15, the day after their 2-1 European Championship final victory over England, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

UEFA said the punishment was for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

The ban will cover the next UEFA international match for which the players would otherwise be eligible.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alvaro Morata /

Rodri /

UEFA /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 229/6 (48); Kusal, Kamindu Mendis at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat, Paris Olympics 2024, LIVE Updates: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; Mirabai Chanu in action at 11 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid edges Chelsea while AC Milan wins on penalties against Barcelona
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil stuns Spain to reach women’s football final
    AFP
  4. France women’s coach Renard departs after Paris Olympics upset
    AFP
  5. Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 229/6 (48); Kusal, Kamindu Mendis at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat, Paris Olympics 2024, LIVE Updates: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; Mirabai Chanu in action at 11 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gibraltar chants: Spain’s Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro celebrations
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment